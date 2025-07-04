Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT at bankofbaroda.in for 2500 Posts - Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of the leading public sector banks in India, has released the notification pdf for the eligible candidates on 2,500 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. The Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 has been released for various post in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, etc. Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 must have a minimum of 1 year of experience after completing mandatory Educational Qualification The candidates must have served as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India. Continue reading the article to learn more about the eligibility criteria, application process, selection process, salary structure, and important dates.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 OUT The Bank of Baroda released the Notification PDF of Local Bank Officer at bankofbaroda.in for the 2500 vacancies on July 4, 2025. The online application procedure of Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 started on July 4, 2025 and the last date to apply online is July 24, 2025. The Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy 2025 has been released statewise and the maximum vacancy is been released for Gujarat. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Overview The Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at bankofbaroda.in. Candidates The online application procedure for 2500 vacancies started on July 4, 2025. Check the table below for Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Organization Bank of Baroda (BOB) Post Name Local Bank Officer (LBO) Vacancies 2,500 Grade/Scale Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I) Application Start Date July 4, 2025 Last Date to Apply July 24, 2025 Eligibility Graduation + 1 year experience in SCB/RRB Age Limit 21-30 years (relaxation as per norms) Selection Process Online Test → Psychometric Test → GD & Interview Salary ₹48,480 – ₹85,920 + allowances Official Website bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda Recruitment must read the official notification released on the official website. The notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, experience, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bank of Baroda LBO Notification 2025. Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Eligibility Criteria of Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements before applying for the Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025. The eligibility criteria include fulfilment of educational qualification, work experience, age limit, language proficiency, and CIBIL score requirement. Check the details below.

Educational Qualification Candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/institute. Professional qualifications like CA, ICWA, Engineering, or Medical degrees are also accepted. Work Experience Candidates must have a minimum of 1 year of experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank (SCB) or Regional Rural Bank (RRB). Note: Experience in NBFCs, cooperative banks, or fintech firms is not valid. Age Limit (as of July 1, 2025) Minimum Age: 21 years Maximum Age: 30 years Age relaxation will be given to SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates as per government norms. Language Proficiency Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for (reading, writing, and speaking). CIBIL Score Requirement A minimum CIBIL score of 680 is mandatory to ensure financial credibility.