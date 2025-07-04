Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT at bankofbaroda.in for 2500 Posts - Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

Bank Of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025: Graduate candidates with 1+ year of experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank (SCB) or Regional Rural Bank (RRB) can now apply online for Local Bank Officer Vacancies at Bank Of Baroda. Check here for eligibility criteria, the notification PDF, and vacancy distribution.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 4, 2025, 12:22 IST
Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025
Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of the leading public sector banks in India, has released the notification pdf for the eligible candidates on 2,500 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. The Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 has been released for various post in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, etc.

Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 must have a minimum of 1 year of experience after completing mandatory Educational Qualification The candidates must have served as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India. Continue reading the article to learn more about the eligibility criteria, application process, selection process, salary structure, and important dates.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 OUT

The Bank of Baroda released the Notification PDF of Local Bank Officer at bankofbaroda.in for the 2500 vacancies on July 4, 2025. The online application procedure of Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 started on July 4, 2025 and the last date to apply online is July 24, 2025. The Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy 2025 has been released statewise and the maximum vacancy is been released for Gujarat. 

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at bankofbaroda.in. Candidates The online application procedure for 2500 vacancies started on July 4, 2025. Check the table below for Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Organization

Bank of Baroda (BOB)

Post Name

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

Vacancies

2,500

Grade/Scale

Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I)

Application Start Date

July 4, 2025

Last Date to Apply

July 24, 2025

Eligibility

Graduation + 1 year experience in SCB/RRB

Age Limit

21-30 years (relaxation as per norms)

Selection Process

Online Test → Psychometric Test → GD & Interview

Salary

₹48,480 – ₹85,920 + allowances

Official Website

bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda Recruitment must read the official notification released on the official website. The notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, experience, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Bank of Baroda LBO Notification 2025.

Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025

Notification PDF

Eligibility Criteria of Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025

Candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements before applying for the Bank of Baroda LBO Recruitment 2025. The eligibility criteria include fulfilment of educational qualification, work experience, age limit, language proficiency, and CIBIL score requirement. Check the details below.

Educational Qualification  

Candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.  

Professional qualifications like CA, ICWA, Engineering, or Medical degrees are also accepted.  

Work Experience

Candidates must have a minimum of 1 year of experience as an officer in a Scheduled Commercial Bank (SCB) or Regional Rural Bank (RRB).

Note: Experience in NBFCs, cooperative banks, or fintech firms is not valid. 

Age Limit (as of July 1, 2025)  

Minimum Age: 21 years  

Maximum Age: 30 years  

Age relaxation will be given to SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates as per government norms. 

Language Proficiency

Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for (reading, writing, and speaking).  

CIBIL Score Requirement  

A minimum CIBIL score of 680 is mandatory to ensure financial credibility. 

Bank of Baroda LBO Vacancy Distribution

Bank of Baroda has released the notification for 2500 vacancies, which are distributed across 18 states. Check the table below for state-wise vacancy distribution. 

States

Total

Goa

15

Gujarat

1160

Jammu & Kashmir

10

Karnataka

450

Kerala

50

Maharashtra

485

Odisha

60

Punjab

50

Sikkim

03

Tamil Nadu

60

West Bengal

50

Arunachal Pradesh

06

Assam

64

Manipur

12

Meghalaya

07

Mizoram

04

Nagaland

08

Tripura

06

Total

2500

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News