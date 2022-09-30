Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 (Notification) Out for 346 Manager and Head Posts Across India, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has notified 346 vacancies for recruitment of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) and Operations Head-Wealth for which the registration has been started on the official website. The registration link is available from 30 September to 20 October 2022.
The vacancies are available at various locations in the country.
Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Notification- Click Here
Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Online Application Link - Click Here
Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Location and Vacancies
|Sr. Relationship Manager
|Ahmedabad (25), Anand (7), Bengaluru (32) Bhopal (4), Chandigarh (7), Chennai (18), Coimbatore (7), Gurgaon(4), Hyderabad(12), Jalandhar (2), Jodhpur (4), Kanpur (4), Kolkata (25), Lucknow (3), Ludhiana (2), Mangalore (4), Mumbai(35), Nagpur(5), New Delhi (45), Pune(20), Rajkot(7), Surat(15) Vadodara (20), Varanasi (3), Guwahati (5) and Patna (5)
|e- Wealth Relationship Manager
|Mumbai (24)
|Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head)
|Mumbai (1)
|Operations Head-Wealth
|Mumbai (1)
Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda Manager and Head PostsBank of Baroda Manager and Head
Educational Qualification:
- Sr. Relationship Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE and a minimum of 2 Years of Experience.
- e- Wealth Relationship Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE and Minimum 1.5 Years of Experience.
- Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE and minimum 10 Years of relevant work experience.
- Operations Head-Wealth - Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed Colleges and Minimum 10 years of experience.
Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Age Limit:
- Senior Relationship Manager - 24 to 40 years
- e- Wealth Relationship Manager - 23 to 35 years
- Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) - 31 to 45 years
- Operations Head-Wealth - 35 to 50 years
Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Recruitment Selection Process
Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.
How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the website of BOB (www.bankofbaroda.co.in) and go to ‘Careers’ Section and ‘Current Opportunities’
- Register yourself in online in the appropriate Online Application Format,Register for the post and submit your details. Also, upload Bio-data while filling online application
- Pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.
BOB Application Fee:
- SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-
- GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-
- F