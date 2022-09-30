Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 (Notification) Out for 346 Manager and Head Posts Across India, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda is hiring 346 Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) and Operations Head-Wealth.

BOB SO Recruitment Notification 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has notified 346 vacancies for recruitment of Senior Relationship Manager, e- Wealth Relationship Manager, Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) and Operations Head-Wealth for which the registration has been started on the official website. The registration link is available from 30 September to 20 October 2022.



The vacancies are available at various locations in the country.

Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Location and Vacancies Sr. Relationship Manager Ahmedabad (25), Anand (7), Bengaluru (32) Bhopal (4), Chandigarh (7), Chennai (18), Coimbatore (7), Gurgaon(4), Hyderabad(12), Jalandhar (2), Jodhpur (4), Kanpur (4), Kolkata (25), Lucknow (3), Ludhiana (2), Mangalore (4), Mumbai(35), Nagpur(5), New Delhi (45), Pune(20), Rajkot(7), Surat(15) Vadodara (20), Varanasi (3), Guwahati (5) and Patna (5) e- Wealth Relationship Manager Mumbai (24) Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) Mumbai (1) Operations Head-Wealth Mumbai (1)

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Posts

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Relationship Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE and a minimum of 2 Years of Experience.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE and Minimum 1.5 Years of Experience.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) - A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE and minimum 10 Years of relevant work experience.

Operations Head-Wealth - Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed Colleges and Minimum 10 years of experience.

Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Age Limit:

Senior Relationship Manager - 24 to 40 years

e- Wealth Relationship Manager - 23 to 35 years

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Sales Head) - 31 to 45 years

Operations Head-Wealth - 35 to 50 years

Bank of Baroda Manager and Head Recruitment Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion and/or any other selection method.

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the website of BOB (www.bankofbaroda.co.in) and go to ‘Careers’ Section and ‘Current Opportunities’

Register yourself in online in the appropriate Online Application Format,Register for the post and submit your details. Also, upload Bio-data while filling online application

Pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

