Bank of India Recruitment 2020 for Clerk and Officer Posts: Apply Online for BOI Jobs @bankofindia.co.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from Sportsperson for the post of Clerk and General Banking Officer in JMGS-I. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 01 August 2020 to 16 August 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 01 August 2020
- Last Date of Application - 16 August 2020
- Relevant cut-off date for Age and Qualification - 01 July 2020
Bank of India Vacancy Details
|
Name of Sports / Game
|
Clerks
|
Officers
|
Archery
|
2
|
2
|
Athletics
|
2
|
2
|
Boxing
|
2
|
2
|
Gymnastics
|
2
|
-
|
Swimming
|
2
|
2
|
Table Tennis
|
-
|
2
|
Weightlifting
|
2
|
2
|
Wrestling
|
2
|
2
|
Total Posts
|
14 Posts
|
14 Posts
Salary:
- Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) - Rs. 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020
- Clerk - Rs. 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095- 1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230-1310/1-31540 (20 years)
Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Officer Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Clerk - 10th class passed or equivalent as the case may be
- Officer - Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government
Sports Qualification:
- Clerk - Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category D
- Officer - Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category A, B and C
Age:
Clerk
- Minimum - 18 Years (20 years for Khelo India sporting event)
- Maximum - 25 Years
Officer
- Minimum - 18 Years
- Maximum - 25 Years
Selection Procedure for BOI Clerk and Officer Post
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:
- Clerk - Screening of applications and conduct of field trials
- Officer - Screening of an application, the conduct of field trials in the respective sport followed by an interview.
How to Apply for the Bank of India Clerk and Officer Recruitment 2020 ?
The eligible candidates can apply on Bank’s website www.bankofindia.co.in and click on the ‘CAREER’ and then click on the link “Recruitment of Sportspersons - Project No. 2020-21/1 Notice dated 01.07.2020”. This will open a new window. In this window click on “APPLY ONLINE”
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 50/-
- General and Others - Rs. 200/-
Bank of India Clerk and Officer Recruitment Notification PDF
Online Application Link - on 1 August