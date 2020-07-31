Bank of India Recruitment 2020 for Clerk and Officer Posts: Apply Online for BOI Jobs @bankofindia.co.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from Sportsperson for the post of Clerk and General Banking Officer in JMGS-I. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 01 August 2020 to 16 August 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 01 August 2020

Last Date of Application - 16 August 2020

Relevant cut-off date for Age and Qualification - 01 July 2020

Bank of India Vacancy Details

Name of Sports / Game Clerks Officers Archery 2 2 Athletics 2 2 Boxing 2 2 Gymnastics 2 - Swimming 2 2 Table Tennis - 2 Weightlifting 2 2 Wrestling 2 2 Total Posts 14 Posts 14 Posts

Salary:

Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) - Rs. 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020

Clerk - Rs. 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095- 1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230-1310/1-31540 (20 years)

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Clerk - 10th class passed or equivalent as the case may be

Officer - Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government

Sports Qualification:

Clerk - Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category D

Officer - Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category A, B and C

Age:

Clerk

Minimum - 18 Years (20 years for Khelo India sporting event)

Maximum - 25 Years

Officer

Minimum - 18 Years

Maximum - 25 Years

Selection Procedure for BOI Clerk and Officer Post

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Clerk - Screening of applications and conduct of field trials

Officer - Screening of an application, the conduct of field trials in the respective sport followed by an interview.

How to Apply for the Bank of India Clerk and Officer Recruitment 2020 ?



The eligible candidates can apply on Bank’s website www.bankofindia.co.in and click on the ‘CAREER’ and then click on the link “Recruitment of Sportspersons - Project No. 2020-21/1 Notice dated 01.07.2020”. This will open a new window. In this window click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 50/-

General and Others - Rs. 200/-

Bank of India Clerk and Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - on 1 August