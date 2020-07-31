Study at Home
Search

Bank of India Recruitment 2020 for Clerk and Officer Posts: Apply Online for BOI Jobs @bankofindia.co.in, 10th Pass Eligible

Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from Sportsperson for the post of Clerk and General Banking Officer in JMGS-I. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 01 August 2020 to 16 August 2020. Check Details Here

Jul 31, 2020 12:06 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Bank of India Recruitment 2020
Bank of India Recruitment 2020

Bank of India Recruitment 2020: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from Sportsperson for the post of Clerk and General Banking Officer in JMGS-I. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 01 August 2020 to 16 August 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 01 August 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 16 August 2020
  • Relevant cut-off date for Age and Qualification - 01 July 2020

Bank of India Vacancy Details

Name of Sports / Game

Clerks

Officers

Archery

2

2

Athletics

2

2

Boxing

2

2

Gymnastics

2

-

Swimming

2

2

Table Tennis

-

2

Weightlifting

2

2

Wrestling

2

2

Total Posts

14 Posts

14 Posts

Salary:

  • Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) - Rs. 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020
  • Clerk - Rs. 11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095- 1145/7-28110-2120/1-30230-1310/1-31540 (20 years)

Eligibility Criteria for Clerk and Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Clerk - 10th class passed or equivalent as the case may be
  • Officer - Bachelor Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government

Sports Qualification:

  • Clerk - Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category D
  • Officer - Sporting Event / Championship classified under Category A, B and C

Age:

Clerk

  • Minimum -  18 Years (20 years for Khelo India sporting event)
  • Maximum - 25 Years

Officer

  • Minimum -  18 Years
  • Maximum - 25 Years

Selection Procedure for BOI Clerk and Officer Post

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

  • Clerk - Screening of applications and conduct of field trials
  •  Officer - Screening of an application, the conduct of field trials in the respective sport followed by an interview.

How to Apply for the Bank of India Clerk and Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply on Bank’s website www.bankofindia.co.in and click on the ‘CAREER’ and then click on the link “Recruitment of Sportspersons - Project No. 2020-21/1 Notice dated 01.07.2020”. This will open a new window. In this window click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Application Fee:

  • SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 50/-
  • General and Others - Rs. 200/-

Bank of India Clerk and Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link - on 1 August

Related Stories