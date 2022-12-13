Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for 314 Vacancies Across India

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Bank of Maharashtra is hiring 314 Apprentices. Check How to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Details and Other Details.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) is looking to recruit eligible persons for the post of Apprentice across the country. A total of 314 vacancies shall be filled in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, TN, UP and WB under Apprentice ACT 1961.

Graduates can register themselves for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 from 13 December to 23 December 2022 on its official website i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, how to apply, eligibility criteria and other details in the article below:

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Notification

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 December 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 23 December 2022

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Vacancy Details

Location Vacancy Details Andhra Pradesh 10 Chandigarh 2 Chattisgarh 2 Delhi 10 Goa 4 Gujarat 6 Karnataka 8 Madhya Pradesh (MP) 22 Maharashtra 207 Punjab 5 Rajasthan 3 Tamil Nadu (TN) 10 Uttar Pradesh (UP) 20 West Bengal (WB) 5 Total 314

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university/institute.

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Age Limit:

20 to 28 years

Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Stipend

Rs. 9000/- per month

How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of Bank of Maharashtra - bankofmaharashtra.in Click on ‘Careers’ then on ‘Current Openings’ Now, click on ‘Online Application for Engagement of Apprentices, under Apprentices Act 1961 - Project 2022-23’ Now, click on option ‘Apply Online’ To register application, choose the tab ‘Click Here for New Registration’ and enter your details Carefully fill and verify the details Validate your details and save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Proceed’ button Fill other details of the application form Veify the details and click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ Take the print out of the application

Application Fee:

General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 150/-

SC/ST - Rs. 100/-

PWD - No Fee