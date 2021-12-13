Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021 Out @bankofmaharashtra.in, Download PDF Here

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has released the details interview schedule for the post of Specialist Officers on its official website- bankofmaharashtra.in. Download PDF here. 

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 10:01 IST
Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021
Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021

Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has released the details interview schedule for the post of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II.  All such candidates who have finally qualified for the interview round for Specialist Officers can  check the detail Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Bank of Maharashtra (BOM)- bankofmaharashtra.in. 

Candidates can download the Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021  after following the steps given below. 

Direct Link to Download: Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021

  1.  Visit the official website of BOM i.e. bankofmaharashtra.in
  2. Go to 'Career' Tab and then click on 'Recruitment Process' after that click on 'Current Openings'- Click on 'Know More'
  3. Now, click on 'Interview Schedule for the Specialist Officers in Scale I & II' given under 'Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Scale I & II Project 2021-22 You will get the PDF of the details interview  schedule for Specialist Officer posts in a new window.
  4. Download and save the Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021 for your future reference. 

However, Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021Link is available below for the reference of the candidates. 

Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021 (IT)

Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021 (Field Officer )

All such candidates qualified for the interview round for the Specialist Officer posts are advised  to go through the Interview schedule and be present at the venue at sharp 08:00
A.M in accordance with the schedule. 

Candidates are advised to be present along with the documents as per checklist mentioned in the recruitment notification available on the official website. 

According to the short nonfiction released, the Interview shall be conducted at below mentioned venue - Zonal Offices of Bank of Maharashtra through Video Conferencing. The venue address for the interview is mentioned on the Bank of Maharashtra SO Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. 

Take Free Online Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Economics Scale II 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.