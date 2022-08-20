BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 36 Nurse, Scientific Assistant and Others at recruit.barc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited online application for the 36 Nurse, Scientific Assistant posts on its official website. Check BARC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) , Mumbai has published the notification in the Employment News (20-26 August) 2022 for various posts including Nurse, Scientific Assistant, Sub Officer and others. A total of 36 are to be filled under the BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 September 2022.

Notification Details BARC Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No. 05/2022(R-I)

Important Dates BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Nurse/A-13

Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology)-02

Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist)-08

Scientific Assistant/C (Medical Social Worker)-01

Sub Officer/B-04

Scientific Assistant/B (Civil)-08

Eligibility Criteria BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Nurse/A-XII Standard and Diploma in Nursing & Midwifery (3 years course) + Valid

Registration as Nurse from Central/State Nursing Council in India OR

B.Sc.(Nursing) OR

Nursing ‘A’ Certificate with 3 years experience in Hospital or Nursing Assistant Class III & above from Armed Forces.

Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology)-B.Sc. with 60% marks followed by post graduate Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) with 60% marks or B.Sc (Medical Lab Technology) with

60% marks

Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist)-B.Sc. with 60% marks + DMRIT/DNMT/DFIT with 50% marks (Diploma in Medical Radio-Isotope Techniques/Diploma in Nuclear Medicine Technology/Diploma in Fusion Imaging Technology) OR

B.Sc( Nuclear Medicine Technology) with 60% marks

Scientific Assistant/C (Medical Social Worker)-Post-Graduate Degree in Medical Social Work with 50% marks with SPECIALISATION in subjects of medical and psychiatric/mental health

social work.

Candidates with 2 years experience in hospital based medical and psychiatric social work will be preferred

Sub Officer/B-HSC (10+2) (Science with Chemistry) or equivalent with 50% marks +

Passed Sub-Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. AND

12 years (5 years as Leading Fireman) experience out of which at least 2 years relevant experience must be after obtaining the requisite qualification. OR

15 years relevant experience as Fireman/Driver-cum-Operator out of which at least 2 years relevant experience must be after obtaining the requisite qualification.

Scientific Assistant/B (Civil)-Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum 60% marks

(3 years after SSC/ 2 years after HSC/B.Sc)

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF





Selection Process for BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

The selection process will consist of tests in 3 stages-

Stage 1- Preliminary Test: Screening examinations to be held to shortlist candidates.

Stage 2 - Advanced Test: All candidates Screened in Stage 1 will be allowed to undertake Stage 2 (Advanced Test) in their respective trade.

Stage 3 - Skills Test: Based upon the Merit List prepared after Stage-2, candidates will be shortlisted for Stage 3 (Skills Test)

How to Apply BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website <recruit.barc.gov.in > by clicking the option “How to apply.” Candidates are advised to submit the ONLINE application well in advance without waiting for the Closing date i.e. 12 September 2022.