BARC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2020 through OCES 2020 and DGFS 2020, Check Application Process & Eligibility Here

BARC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is hiring candidates for Scientist Officer Posts through its academic programs OCES 2020 and DGFS 2020. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode which will be activated till 3 February 2020.

The candidates will be selected for the academic programme based on their performance in Screening Test, Gate Score and Interview. Selected candidates will undergo in One-Year Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates for the year 2020-2021(OCES-2020) conducted at the BARC Training Schools.

Candidates will have to score minimum 50% aggregate in Training Programme to complete the course. Successful TSOs will be posted as Scientific Officers in different parts of India.

Let’s have a look at the eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details for BARC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates

Launching of Online Application Portal for OCES/DGFS-2020: 6 January 2020

Last date for Online Application: 3 February 2020

Online Test: 13 to 19 March 2020

Last date for candidates to upload their GATE-2020 score: 1 April 2020

Display of List of candidates short-listed for Interview on Online Application Portal for BARC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2020: 15 April 2020

Availability based option on Online Application Portal to select Interview Slot for qualified candidates: 17 to 21 April 2020

Selection Interviews: 14 May to 13 June 2020

Declaration of List of Persons Selected for DGFS-2020 on Online Application Portal: 2 Week of July 2020

BARC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Engineering Disciplines (codes 21-29): B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engineering)/5-year Integrated M.Tech. with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the engineering subjects. Candidates must have a valid GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 Score in the same engineering discipline as the qualifying degree discipline.

For Fast Reactor Technology-M (FRT-M, code 30): B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc.(Engineering)/5-year Integrated M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or Chemical Engineering with minimum of 60% aggregate marks in qualifying degree.

For Fast Reactor Technology-E (FRT-E, code 31): B.E. /B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering)/5-year Integrated M.Tech. in Electrical Engineering or Electronics Engineering with minimum of 60%* aggregate marks in qualifying degree.

For Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA&QC, code 32): B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engineering)/5-year Integrated M.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering or Metallurgical Engineering with minimum of 60% aggregate marks in qualifying degree.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website



How to apply for BARC Scientist Officer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Scientific Officer through the online mode. First, the candidates will have to visit the official website of BARC. i.e. www.barconlineexam.in and then, select the discipline for which the candidate is applying for. Then, it will redirect you to the online application form. The candidate will have to fill all essential details and submit the application form. Candidate can directly apply to the posts by clicking on the above link of online application.