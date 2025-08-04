Barkatullah University Result 2025 OUT at bubhopal.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025: Barkatullah University formerly the University of Bhopal, commonly known as Bhopal University has recently released the annual/semester results of various courses like MCom, BTech, MTech and other exams. Barkatullah University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- bubhopal.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the bubhopal.ac.in results 2025 through their registered number.
Barkatullah University Result 2025
As per the latest update, Barkatullah University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Barkatullah University results on the official exam portal of the University- bubhopal.ac.in.
|
Bhopal University Result 2025
How to Check bubhopal.ac.in Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Barkatullah University results.
Step 1: Visit the official website- bubhopal.ac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Online Results’
Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 4: Enter the roll and click on ‘Search Result’
Step 5: Check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Check Barkatullah University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
BA 4th Year Honours With Research NEP
|August 04, 2025
|Click here
|BA 4th Year Honours NEP
|
August 04, 2025
|Click here
|
BSC II Year NEP
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
|
BCom 4th Year Honours NEP
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
|
BCom 4th Year Honours With Research NEP
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
|
BCA 4th Year Honours NEP
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Computer Application UTD Sem IV
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
|
Bachelor Of Computer Application UTD Sem II
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
|
MF Sc Applied Aquaculture II Semester CBCS
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
|
M Sc Zoology II Semester CBCS
|
August 01, 2025
|Click here
Barkatullah University: Highlights
Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, formerly the University of Bhopal, commonly known as Bhopal University located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after Barkatullah, One of the freedom fighters in Bhopal. The university was established in 1970.
Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Engineering.
|
Barkatullah University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Barkatullah University
|
Established
|
1970
|
Location
|
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
|
Barkatullah University Result Link - Latest
|Click here
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
