RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Barkatullah University Result 2025 OUT at bubhopal.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

BU Result 2025 OUT: Barkatullah University declared the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- bubhopal.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Barkatullah University results 2025.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 4, 2025, 17:32 IST
Direct link to download Barkatullah University Result 2025 PDF here.
Direct link to download Barkatullah University Result 2025 PDF here.

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025: Barkatullah University formerly the University of Bhopal, commonly known as Bhopal University has recently released the annual/semester results of various courses like MCom, BTech, MTech and other exams. Barkatullah University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- bubhopal.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the bubhopal.ac.in results 2025 through their registered number.

Barkatullah University Result 2025

As per the latest update, Barkatullah University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Barkatullah University results on the official exam portal of the University- bubhopal.ac.in. 

Bhopal University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check bubhopal.ac.in Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Barkatullah University results. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- bubhopal.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Online Results’ 

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the roll and click on ‘Search Result’

Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Check Barkatullah University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

BA 4th Year Honours With Research NEP

 August 04, 2025 Click here
BA 4th Year Honours NEP

 

August 04, 2025

 Click here

BSC II Year NEP

August 01, 2025

 Click here

BCom 4th Year Honours NEP

August 01, 2025

 Click here

BCom 4th Year Honours With Research NEP

August 01, 2025

 Click here

BCA 4th Year Honours NEP

August 01, 2025

 Click here

Bachelor Of Computer Application UTD Sem IV

August 01, 2025

 Click here

Bachelor Of Computer Application UTD Sem II

August 01, 2025

 Click here

MF Sc Applied Aquaculture II Semester CBCS

August 01, 2025

 Click here

M Sc Zoology II Semester CBCS

August 01, 2025

 Click here

Barkatullah University: Highlights

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, formerly the University of Bhopal, commonly known as Bhopal University located in  Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was named after Barkatullah, One of the freedom fighters in Bhopal. The university was established in 1970. 

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Life Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Engineering.

Barkatullah University: Highlights

University Name

Barkatullah University

Established

1970

Location

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Barkatullah University Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News