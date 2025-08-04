Barkatullah University Result 2025 OUT at bubhopal.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Result 2025: Barkatullah University formerly the University of Bhopal, commonly known as Bhopal University has recently released the annual/semester results of various courses like MCom, BTech, MTech and other exams. Barkatullah University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- bubhopal.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BU results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the bubhopal.ac.in results 2025 through their registered number. Barkatullah University Result 2025 As per the latest update, Barkatullah University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Barkatullah University results on the official exam portal of the University- bubhopal.ac.in.

Bhopal University Result 2025 Click here How to Check bubhopal.ac.in Results 2025. Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Barkatullah University results. Step 1: Visit the official website- bubhopal.ac.in. Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Online Results’ Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Enter the roll and click on ‘Search Result’ Step 5: Check the results and download it. Direct Links to Check Barkatullah University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya Results for various examinations. Course Result Dates Result Links BA 4th Year Honours With Research NEP August 04, 2025 Click here BA 4th Year Honours NEP August 04, 2025 Click here BSC II Year NEP August 01, 2025 Click here BCom 4th Year Honours NEP August 01, 2025 Click here BCom 4th Year Honours With Research NEP August 01, 2025 Click here BCA 4th Year Honours NEP August 01, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Computer Application UTD Sem IV August 01, 2025 Click here Bachelor Of Computer Application UTD Sem II August 01, 2025 Click here MF Sc Applied Aquaculture II Semester CBCS August 01, 2025 Click here M Sc Zoology II Semester CBCS August 01, 2025 Click here