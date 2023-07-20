BCECE Result 2023 Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Download Bihar DCECE Polytechnic, Paramedical Score Card

BCECE DCECE Result 2023: BCECE has declared the Polytechnic, Paramedical Intermediate Level, and Para Medical Secondary Level Result on its official website. Check the direct link to download pdf, counselling updates and others.

BCECE Result 2023 Out: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has declared the Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical Intermediate Level, and Para Medical Secondary Level Result on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Polytechnic, Paramedical Intermediate Level, and Para Medical Secondary Level Exam can download the BCECE Result on the official website i.e.-bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Polytechnic Result 2023 Link

Alternatively, the BCECE DCECE Result 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BCECE DCECE Result 2023

BCECE DCECE Result 2023: Overview

Exam Name Polytechnic Engineering, Para Medical Intermediate Level, and Para Medical Secondary Level Exam Date June 24 and 25, 2023 Result Status Out Out Counselling Schedule Yet To Announce

It is noted that BCECE conducted the above entrance exam on June 24 and 25, 2023 across the state. All those candidates who qualified for the above entrance exam now are able to the counselling process. As per the process, now the candidates will have to submit the essential educational documents for the further round.

BCECE DCECE Result 2023: Course Wise Seat Details

According to media reports, below are the course wise seat details.

Polytechnic Engineer (PE) 12246 PE In Private Polytechnic 3280 Para Medical (Secondary Level) 690 Para Medical (Intermediate Level) In Government Institutes For ANM Course 4530 Para Medical (Intermediate Level) In Non Government Institutes For ANM Course 2947 Para Medical (Intermediate Level) In Government Institutes For GNM Course 1472 Para Medical (Intermediate Level) In Non Government Institutes For GNM Course 1928 Para Medical (Intermediate Level) 2795

How to check BCECE DCECE Result 2023?

Step 1: First of all visit to the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Now click on the link DCECEPE/PM/PMMI-2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to select their entrance exam.

Step 4: Now enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Note: Download the BCECE DCECE result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.