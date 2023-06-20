BCECEB Admit Card 2023: Check Direct Download Link for LE and Other at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECEB Admit Card 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) uploaded the admit card of B.C.E.C.E. [LE] 2023 and BCECE-2023 on its official website. Candidates can download BCECEB Admit Card from the website of the board i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
|BCECEB Admit Card Download Link
|Click Here
|BCECEB LE Admit Card Download Link
|Click Here
How to Download BCECEB Admit Card 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the board - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Download Admit Card of BCECE-2023’ or ‘Download Admit Card of BCECE[LE]-2023Step 3: Now, enter your email address and password’
Step 4: Download BCECE Admit Card 2023 using your email address and password
Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card