BCECEB Admit Card 2023: Check Direct Download Link for LE and Other at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECEB Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. Check Direct Link to Download Here.

BCECEB Admit Card 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) uploaded the admit card of B.C.E.C.E. [LE] 2023 and BCECE-2023 on its official website. Candidates can download BCECEB Admit Card from the website of the board i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB Admit Card Download Link Click Here BCECEB LE Admit Card Download Link Click Here

How to Download BCECEB Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Admit Card of BCECE-2023’ or ‘Download Admit Card of BCECE[LE]-2023Step 3: Now, enter your email address and password’

Step 4: Download BCECE Admit Card 2023 using your email address and password

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card