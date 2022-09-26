BECIL Recruitment 2022 For Asstt Grade/MTS Post: Selection Based on Interview, 10th/12th Can Apply

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online application for the 70 Asstt. Grade/MTS Posts on its official website. Check BECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Asstt. Grade/MTS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for the various Asstt Grade/MTS Posts in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC), Govt. of NCT. Out of total 70 vacancies notified, there are 54 posts are for MTS and 16 are for Asstt Grade-I. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can apply online on or before 28 September 2022.

Candidates applying for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification for these posts should note that the selection will be made via video conferencing interaction and as per requirement of the job so candidates are required to furnish correct details of Mail ID and Mobile No. for interaction via Video Conferencing.



Notification Details BECIL Asstt. Grade/MTS Recruitment 2022:

Vacancy Notice - 199

Important Dates BECIL Asstt. Grade/MTS Recruitment 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 28 September 2022

Vacancy Details BECIL Asstt. Grade/MTS Recruitment 2022

Asstt. Grade-I: 16

MTS: 54

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Asstt. Grade/MTS Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Asstt. Grade-I: Intermediate from a recognized university/board or its equivalent and should have a typing speed @ 30 words per minute in English or @ 25 words per minute in Hindi on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000KDPH on an average of 5 key depression for each word)

MTS: 10th pass from recognized board.

Age Limit BECIL Asstt. Grade/MTS Recruitment 2022

Asstt. Grade-I: Min. Age Limit 18 years, Max Age Limit 27 Years

MTS: Min. Age Limit18 years

Click Here: BECIL Asstt. Grade MTS Recruitment 2022





How to Apply BECIL Asstt. Grade/MTS Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the Registration Form given on notification and send the scan copy of registration form with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification to Mail ID: DSCSC2022@gmail.com latest by 28.09.2022 till 12 PM (Mid- Night).