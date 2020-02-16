BECIL Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Radiographer Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Radiographer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format on or before 25 February 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 25 February 2020
BECIL Radiographer Vacancy Details
Radiographer – 13 Posts
Salary:
Rs.25,000/- per month
Eligibility Criteria for Radiographer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
B.Sc (Hons.) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3 year’s course from a recognized University/Institution
Age Limit:
45 Years
How to Apply for BECIL Radiographer Jobs 2020
Candidates may obtain Application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307) or download it from www.becil.com. Candidates can send their application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable registration fee should be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) on or before 25 February 2020. Application forms will be submitted from Monday to Friday between 10:00 am to 04:00 pm only.
BECIL Radiographer Notification PDF
Application Fee for BECIL Jobs:
- General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-