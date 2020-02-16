BECIL Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Radiographer Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Radiographer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format on or before 25 February 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 25 February 2020

BECIL Radiographer Vacancy Details

Radiographer – 13 Posts

Salary:

Rs.25,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Radiographer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

B.Sc (Hons.) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3 year’s course from a recognized University/Institution

Age Limit:

45 Years

How to Apply for BECIL Radiographer Jobs 2020

Candidates may obtain Application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307) or download it from www.becil.com. Candidates can send their application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable registration fee should be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P) on or before 25 February 2020. Application forms will be submitted from Monday to Friday between 10:00 am to 04:00 pm only.

BECIL Radiographer Notification PDF

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs: