BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 80 UDC, Lab Technician & Other Posts @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Store Keeper cum Clerk, Gas Steward, Medical Record Technician, Laboratory Technician, Pharmacist, Upper Division Clerk/ Data Entry Operator (DEO), & Librarian. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 18 December 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 18 December 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Store Keeper cum Clerk - 3 Posts
- Pharmacist - 2 Posts
- UDC/ DEO- 36 Posts
- Medical Record Technician- 2 Posts
- Gas Steward- 1 Post
- Lab Technician - 33 Posts
- Librarian Gr III - 3 Posts
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Store Keeper cum Clerk - Graduate from a recognized University with one-year of experience in handling stores.
- Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/Board.
- Upper Division Clerk (UDC)/Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 12th Standard pass or equivalent; Minimum Typing Speed 35 wpm in English AND/OR 30 wpm in Hindi.
- Gas Steward - 10+2 in Science with 7 years’ experience in Medical Gas Pipeline System in a 200 Bedded Govt. Hospital. OR Trade Certificate or ITI Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years’ experience in Mechanical Gas Pipeline System in a 200 Bedded Hospital.
- Medical Record Technician- 12th Class pass, preferably in Science or equivalent from a recognized Board/University; Certificate in Medical Records (from a recognized Institute or authority issued after not less than 6 months training course).
- Laboratory Technician - Degree in Science, from a recognized University; OR 12th class pass with Science or equivalent from a recognized University/Institution; Diploma in Medical Laboratory Techniques from a recognized Institute; and One year experience in a Medical Laboratory.
- Librarian Grade-III - B.Sc. Degree or equivalent from a recognized University and Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognized University or Institute.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Store Keeper cum Clerk -Rs.23,100/-
- Pharmacist - Rs.26,100/-
- UDC/ DEO- Rs.24,800/-
- Medical Record Technician- Rs.26,100/-
- Gas Steward- Rs.24,800/-
- Lab Technician - Rs.26,100/-
- Librarian Gr III -Rs.43,900/-
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply on or before 18 December 2021. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com OR 0120-4177860. The easy steps are given below.
- Visit the BECIL website www.becil.com.
- Go the ‘Careers Section’.
- Then, click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.
- Please read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of a fee.