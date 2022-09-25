BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For UDC/Operator/Technician & Others at becil.com, Check Salary And Others

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online application for the 95 UDC & Other posts on its official website. Check BECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for the various posts for deployment in a Govt. office in Bhopal. Out of total 95 vacancies, you have chance to apply for various posts including Lab Attendant G-II, Office Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, Technical

Assistant/Technician, Store Keeper, Warden (Hostel), Mechanic and others. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can apply for these pots on or before 05 October 2022.

In a bid to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Matriculation/10+2 with Science/ Degree/B.Sc/ITI Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advertisement No: 192

Important Dates BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 October 2022

Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Lab Attendant G-II: 05

Office Assistant-01

Upper Division Clerk-09

Lower Division Clerk-07

Technical Assistant/Technician-17

Nuclear Medicine Technician-04

Store Keeper-03

Warden (Hostel)-02

Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)-01

Personal Assistant (PA)-01

Stenographer-03

Lineman (Electrical)-02

Operator (Lift or E&M)-01

Legal Assistant-01

Medical Record Technician-02

Junior Hindi Translator-01

CSSD Technician-01

Multi Rehabilitation

Worker (Physiotherapist)-01

Occupational Therapist-01

Electrician-03

Wireman-18

Dissection Hall Attendant-01

Junior Engineer Civil -01

Hospital Attendant G-III (Nursing Orderly)-03

Driver (Ordinary Grade)-01

Cashier-04

Assistant Security Officer -01

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Lab Attendant G-II:

1. 10+2 with Science

2. Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

Office Assistant-

1. Degree and Proficiency in computers.

Five year’s work experience as Upper Division Clerk preferably from a Govt. sector

Upper Division Clerk-

1. Degree and Proficiency in computers.

3. Skill Test Norm:

A Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in. Hindi only on computer. (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m corresponding to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)

Check the notification link for detail of the Eligibility/Educational Qualification of the posts.