BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For UDC/Operator/Technician & Others at becil.com, Check Salary And Others

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online application for the 95 UDC & Other posts on its official website. Check BECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2022
BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for the various posts for deployment in a Govt. office in Bhopal. Out of total 95 vacancies, you have chance to apply for various posts including Lab Attendant G-II, Office Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, Technical
Assistant/Technician, Store Keeper, Warden (Hostel), Mechanic and others. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can apply for these pots on or before 05 October 2022. 
 
In a bid to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Matriculation/10+2 with Science/ Degree/B.Sc/ITI Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 
 
Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Advertisement No: 192
Important Dates BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 October 2022
 
Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Lab Attendant G-II: 05
Office Assistant-01
Upper Division Clerk-09
Lower Division Clerk-07
Technical Assistant/Technician-17
Nuclear Medicine Technician-04
Store Keeper-03
Warden (Hostel)-02
Mechanic  (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)-01
Personal Assistant (PA)-01
Stenographer-03
Lineman (Electrical)-02
Operator (Lift or E&M)-01
Legal Assistant-01
Medical Record Technician-02
Junior Hindi Translator-01
CSSD Technician-01
Multi Rehabilitation
Worker  (Physiotherapist)-01
Occupational Therapist-01
Electrician-03
Wireman-18
Dissection Hall Attendant-01
Junior Engineer Civil -01
Hospital Attendant G-III (Nursing Orderly)-03
Driver (Ordinary Grade)-01
Cashier-04
Assistant Security Officer -01
 
Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Lab Attendant G-II: 
1. 10+2 with Science
2. Diploma in Medical Lab Technology
 
Office Assistant-
1. Degree and Proficiency in computers.
Five year’s work experience as Upper Division Clerk preferably from a Govt. sector
Upper Division Clerk-
1. Degree and Proficiency in computers.
3. Skill Test Norm:
A Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in. Hindi only on computer. (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m corresponding to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)
 
Check the notification link for detail of the Eligibility/Educational Qualification of the posts. 
 
 
  How to Apply BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
  You can apply online after visiting the official website i.e. www.becil.com.
  Go the 'Careers Section' and then click 'Registration Form (Online)'. 
  Please read 'How to Apply' carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of fee.
  Last date for applying online is 05 October 2022.

