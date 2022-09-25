BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For UDC/Operator/Technician & Others at becil.com, Check Salary And Others

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for the various posts for deployment in a Govt. office in Bhopal. Out of total 95 vacancies, you have chance to apply for various posts including Lab Attendant G-II, Office Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Lower Division Clerk, Technical
Assistant/Technician, Store Keeper, Warden (Hostel), Mechanic and others. Interested and eligible candidates holding the required qualification can apply for these pots on or before 05 October 2022.
In a bid to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Matriculation/10+2 with Science/ Degree/B.Sc/ITI Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Notification Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Advertisement No: 192
Important Dates BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 05 October 2022
Vacancy Details BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Lab Attendant G-II: 05
Office Assistant-01
Upper Division Clerk-09
Lower Division Clerk-07
Technical Assistant/Technician-17
Nuclear Medicine Technician-04
Store Keeper-03
Warden (Hostel)-02
Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)-01
Personal Assistant (PA)-01
Stenographer-03
Lineman (Electrical)-02
Operator (Lift or E&M)-01
Legal Assistant-01
Medical Record Technician-02
Junior Hindi Translator-01
CSSD Technician-01
Multi Rehabilitation
Worker (Physiotherapist)-01
Occupational Therapist-01
Electrician-03
Wireman-18
Dissection Hall Attendant-01
Junior Engineer Civil -01
Hospital Attendant G-III (Nursing Orderly)-03
Driver (Ordinary Grade)-01
Cashier-04
Assistant Security Officer -01
Eligibility Criteria BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Lab Attendant G-II:
1. 10+2 with Science
2. Diploma in Medical Lab Technology
Office Assistant-
1. Degree and Proficiency in computers.
Five year’s work experience as Upper Division Clerk preferably from a Govt. sector
Upper Division Clerk-
1. Degree and Proficiency in computers.
3. Skill Test Norm:
A Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in. Hindi only on computer. (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m corresponding to 10500 KDPH / 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.)
Check the notification link for detail of the Eligibility/Educational Qualification of the posts.
- How to Apply BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification:
- You can apply online after visiting the official website i.e. www.becil.com.
- Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.
- Please read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of fee.
- Last date for applying online is 05 October 2022.