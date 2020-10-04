BEL Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Sr Assistant Engineer Posts

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad has published the recruitment notification for the post of Senior Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 October 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of application fee payment - 24 October 2020

Last date of receipt to hard copy of applications - 27 October 2020

E-mailing of Admit Cards on the e-mail ids - To be intimated later

Written test - To be intimated later

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant Engineer - 17 Posts

BEL Sr Assistant Engineer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

3 Years Diploma or equivalent

Experience:

Ex-servicemen

BEL Sr Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through a Written Test followed by an Interview (only for those candidates who qualify in the written test). The place of interview will be Ghaziabad only.

How to apply for BEL Sr Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to to DGM(HR) ,Bharat Electronics Limited Ghaziabad , P.O. Bharat Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad(U.P.)-201010 latest by 27 October 2020.

BEL Sr Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee:

Rs.500/-

Download Notification PDF