Study at Home
Search

BEL Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Sr Assistant Engineer Posts

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad has published the recruitment notification for the post of Senior Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 October 2020.

Oct 4, 2020 16:00 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BEL Recruitment 2020
BEL Recruitment 2020

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad has published the recruitment notification for the post of Senior Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 October 2020.

Important Dates

  • Last date of application fee payment - 24 October 2020
  • Last date of receipt to hard copy of applications - 27 October 2020
  • E-mailing of Admit Cards on the e-mail ids - To be intimated later
  • Written test - To be intimated later

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant Engineer - 17 Posts

BEL Sr Assistant Engineer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

3 Years Diploma or equivalent

Experience:

Ex-servicemen

BEL  Sr Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Selection will be through a Written Test followed by an Interview (only for those candidates who qualify in the written test). The place of interview will be Ghaziabad only.

How to apply for BEL Sr Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to to DGM(HR) ,Bharat Electronics Limited Ghaziabad , P.O. Bharat Nagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad(U.P.)-201010 latest by 27 October 2020.

BEL Sr Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee:

Rs.500/-

Download Notification PDF

 

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material