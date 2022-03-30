BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 63 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Govt. of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence has invited application for the Trainee Engineer – I and Project Engineer – I posts for its Ghaziabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06 April 2022.
Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech/B.sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 April 2022
Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Trainee Engineer – I: 26
ECE- 16
Mech.- 03
CS-07
Project Engineer – I: 37
ECE- 07
CS-26
Mech.- 01
Civil- 02
Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Trainee Engineer – I: B.E/B.Tech/B.SC (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Below 55% for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.
Project Engineer – I: B.E/B.Tech/B.sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/ College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Below 55% for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.
Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Candidates can apply online by clicking the link provided against the
advertisement and click on https://jobapply.in/bel2022MARCHGZB on or before 06 April 2022.