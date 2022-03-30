JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 63 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online application for the 63 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 15:56 IST
BEL Recruitment 2022
BEL Recruitment 2022

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Govt. of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence has invited application for the Trainee Engineer – I and Project Engineer – I posts for its Ghaziabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06 April 2022.

Candidates with  certain educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech/B.sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution with additional eligibility can apply for these posts. 

Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 April 2022

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Trainee Engineer – I: 26
ECE- 16
Mech.- 03
CS-07
Project Engineer – I: 37
ECE- 07
CS-26
Mech.- 01
Civil- 02

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:

Trainee Engineer – I: B.E/B.Tech/B.SC (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Below 55% for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Project Engineer – I: B.E/B.Tech/B.sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/ College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Below 55% for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.
Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Candidates  can apply online by clicking the link provided against the
advertisement and click on https://jobapply.in/bel2022MARCHGZB  on or before 06 April 2022.

Job Summary
NotificationBEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 63 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility
Notification Date30 Mar, 2022
Date Of Exam6 Apr, 2022
CityGhaziabad
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
