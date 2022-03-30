BEL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 63 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts @bel-india.in, Check Eligibility

BEL has invited online application for the 63 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Govt. of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence has invited application for the Trainee Engineer – I and Project Engineer – I posts for its Ghaziabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06 April 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech/B.sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 April 2022

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Trainee Engineer – I: 26

ECE- 16

Mech.- 03

CS-07

Project Engineer – I: 37

ECE- 07

CS-26

Mech.- 01

Civil- 02

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Trainee Engineer – I: B.E/B.Tech/B.SC (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Below 55% for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Project Engineer – I: B.E/B.Tech/B.sc (4 year course) Engineering degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institution/ College with 55% & above for GEN/EWS/OBC candidates & Below 55% for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Candidates can apply online by clicking the link provided against the

advertisement and click on https://jobapply.in/bel2022MARCHGZB on or before 06 April 2022.