BELTRON DEO Result 2020 Announced @bsedc.bihar.gov.in, Download List of 15880 Selected Candidates and Cut-Off Here

BELTRON DEO Result 2020: Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BELTRON) has announced the final result of the Computer Based Exam (CBT) for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts. All candidates who appeared in BELTRON DEO Exam can check their result through BELTRON official website www.bsedc.bihar.gov.in

A total of 15880 candidates have qualified in BELTRO Data Entry Exam 2020. BELTRON DEO Result Download Link is given below. Candidates can check the list of all shortlisted candidates through the link in ascending order of registration number.

BELTRON DEO Result PDF Download Link

BELTRON DEO Cut Off:

As per the official notice “The cut-off has been decided for MCQ is 30 for general category. SC/ST/Women Candidates have been qualified with 10% weightage and PH candidates with 15% weightage in qualifiying Marks).

BELTRON DEO CBT was held in November 2019 (and December 2019). Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation limited has invited application for DEO posts through online mode from 26 March 2019 to 26 April 2019.

How to Download BELTRON DEO Result 2020?