BEML Recruitment 2022 for Management Trainee (MT) Posts Across India, Salary upto 140000

BEML is hiring Management Trainees. Check Online Apply Link, Training Details, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Salary and Other Details.

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 20:11 IST
BEML Recruitment 2022
BEML Recruitment 2022

BEML Recruitment 2022: BEML Limited is conducting a recruitment process through online mode for the engineers for the post of Management Trainee Grade 2. Vacancies are available for R&D Facilities across various Manufacturing Units, Marketing Regional & Head Offices, located all over India. BEML MT Application Link is available from 15 March to 30 March 2022 on bemlindia.in.

Graduate Engineers not more than 25 years of age are eligible for BEML MT Recruitment 2022.

Selected candidates will undergo training for a period of one year, from the date of their joining. On successful completion of their training period and on assessment of suitability, they will be absorbed as Officer (Grade-II) in the same pay scale with one additional increment ( @3% of Basic Pay) and will be on probation for a period of one year.

BEML MT Notification Download

BEML MT Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 15 March 2022

Last Date of Application - 30 March 2022

BEML MT Salary

Rs. 40,000- 1,40,000

BEML MT Eligibility Criteria 2022

BEML MT Educational Qualification:

B.E/ B.Tech in Mechanical, Electrical, EEE with an average of 70% marks.

BEML MT Age Limit:

25 years

BEML MT Application Fee

Rs. 500

No fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates

