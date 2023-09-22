CAT Books: Check the Best Books for the CAT Exam Preparation

CAT 2023 Books: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most prestigious and highly competitive management exams of the country. So, it becomes very important to choose the right books for the preparation of CAT exam. All the prospective candidates of CAT 2023 exam are advised to refer to the books that are recommended by experts only. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books.
CAT 2023 Books
This year IIM Lucknow is going to conduct the CAT 2023 exam on 26th November 2023 in three sessions. The aspirants who are planning to appear for the CAT 2023 exam must be looking for the best book for CAT 2023 preparation. Books are an essential part of CAT exam preparation as they provide a conceptual understanding of the CAT Syllabus along with lots of practice questions. In this article, the candidates can find the best book for all three subjects of CAT exam- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Below, we have shared the subject-wise list of the best books for CAT 2023 preparation.
Best CAT Books for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section is designed to check the basic understanding of various types of graphs, charts, and diagrams, and how to calculate the required values from the given data. Apart from that, logical thinking and problem-solving abilities are also checked in this section. It is one of the most scoring sections of the CAT exam. Tabulated below are some of the best books for CAT DILR preparation.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Data Interpretation for CAT
|
Nishit K Sinha
|
CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning
|
Gautam Puri
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R S Aggarwal
|
How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT
|
Arun Sharma
Best CAT Books for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
The purpose Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section is to check the reading comprehension skills and basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary. This section carries the maximum weightage in the CAT exam. Sometimes this section turns out to be a tough section with lengthy RC passages and confusing grammar. So it is very important to prepare this section very well and the good books play a vital role in it. Check the list of best books for CAT VARC.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
How to Prepare for VARC for CAT
|
Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay
|
Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension
|
Ajay Singh
|
Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT
|
Nishit K Sinha
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
Best CAT Books for Quantitative Aptitude
Many aspirants think the Quantitative Aptitude subject is challenging and time-consuming. As it requires mental stamina to go through lengthy calculations and tricky questions. Hence, it is imperative to choose the right Quantitative Aptitude books for the CAT exam. Here find the list of best books for QA section. These books not only give conceptual clarity on complex concepts but also provide a lot of questions for practice.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
Abhijit Guha
|
Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT
|
Nishit Sinha
|
How to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT
|
Arun Sharma
|
Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT
|
Sarvesh Verma
CAT 2023 Preparation Tips
The CAT Exam demands a dedicated and disciplined approach along with an effective preparation strategy. Here, we discuss some tips that an aspirant must keep in mind while preparing for CAT.
- Familiarize yourself with the CAT syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme which will help you create a well-structured study plan for yourself.
- Create a well-structured study plan that covers the complete syllabus. Allocate sufficient time to each topic/section as per your strengths and weaknesses.
- In DILR and QA, practice a lot of questions within time constraints to improve your speed and accuracy.
- Solve previous year’s CAT question papers. This will help you to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked.
- Take mock tests regularly to get familiar with the actual exam environment. Based on the mock test results, analyze your strengths and weaknesses and work on your weaker areas.
- CAT preparation can be challenging, so keep yourself motivated and disciplined throughout the process.
- Set small milestones for yourself and do your best to achieve them.