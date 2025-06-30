Mastering Maths - Top 10 Best Maths Tricks for Class 1 to 5 Students

Want to be great at math and impress everyone with your quick thinking? You've found the perfect place! Forget boring memorization and long calculations; get ready for a fun journey where math becomes exciting with clever shortcuts! This article is your secret weapon, a treasure trove of the coolest, most effective math tricks designed to transform the way you approach numbers. Forget rote memorization and tedious calculations; we're about to embark on an exciting journey where math becomes a thrilling adventure, full of shortcuts and clever strategies. Prepare to be amazed as you discover simple yet powerful techniques that will help you: Solve complex problems in a flash: Learn to break down daunting equations into manageable steps, making even the most challenging problems seem effortless.

Boost your mental math abilities: Develop your speed and accuracy in performing calculations in your head, impressing everyone with your quick thinking.

Uncover hidden patterns and relationships: See the beauty and logic in numbers as you learn to identify patterns that simplify calculations and deepen your understanding.

Gain confidence and overcome math anxiety: Transform your perception of math from a daunting subject to an enjoyable and rewarding one.

So, get ready to sharpen your mind, unleash your potential, and surprise everyone with your newfound mathematical prowess. The journey to becoming a math master begins now! Best Tip and Tricks to Master Maths Master the Basics: Before tackling complex problems, ensure a solid understanding of fundamental concepts like arithmetic operations, fractions, decimals, percentages, basic algebra, and geometry. Don't hesitate to go back and review topics you find challenging. A weak foundation will always hinder progress. Don't Just Read, Do: Mathematics is not a spectator sport. Actively work through problems, even if you think you understand the concept. The more you practice, the more familiar you become with different problem types and solution strategies. Consistency is crucial. Focus on Concepts: Instead of memorizing formulas blindly, strive to understand why they work and how they are derived. This allows you to apply them more effectively and even recreate them if you forget.

Break Down Problems: Complex problems can be overwhelming. Break them into smaller, manageable steps. Ask Questions: Don't be shy to ask your teacher, professor, or classmates questions when you don't understand something. Be Patient: Mastering mathematics takes time and effort. Don't get discouraged if you don't grasp a concept immediately. Shortcut Trick for Maths Calculation - For Class 1 and 2 The "Plus One, Minus One" Trick (Addition & Subtraction by 1) Concept : This isn't a "trick" as much as a visual aid to solidify the concept of adding and subtracting one.

How it Works : For addition, ask them to think of the next number. For subtraction, ask for the previous number.

Example : "What is 5 + 1?" (Think: The next number after 5 is 6). "What is 7 - 1?" (Think: The number before 7 is 6).

Why it Helps: Reinforces the number line concept and the relationship between consecutive numbers.

Counting On/Counting Back (Addition & Subtraction): Concept : Instead of counting all items, start from the larger number and count on.

How it Works (Addition) : For 3 + 5, start at 5 and count "6, 7, 8" (three more).

How it Works (Subtraction) : For 8 - 3, start at 8 and count back "7, 6, 5" (three back).

Why it Helps: Develops mental computation and reduces reliance on finger counting for larger numbers. Friends of Ten (Number Bonds to 10): Concept : This is foundational for later addition and subtraction. Knowing pairs of numbers that add up to 10.

How it Works : Ask "What number goes with 7 to make 10?" (Answer: 3). Use visual aids like ten frames or number lines.

Why it Helps: Crucial for efficient addition strategies (e.g., making a 10 and adding the rest). Easy Math Tricks - For Class 3, 4, and 5

The "Zero" Trick (Multiplying by 10, 100, 1000) Concept : Understanding place value shifts when multiplying by powers of 10.

How it Works : Simply add the number of zeros from 10, 100, or 1000 to the end of the other number.

Example : 7×10=70 (add one zero). 15×100=1500 (add two zeros).

Why it's Great: Makes large multiplications seem incredibly easy and reinforces the power of place value. 4. The "Doubles" Trick (Multiplying by 2) Concept : Multiplying a number by 2 is the same as adding the number to itself.

How it Works : To find 6×2, just think 6+6=12. For 9×2, think 9+9=18.

Why it's Great: Connects multiplication to a familiar concept (addition), making the multiplication facts for 2 easy to grasp and recall. The "Number Next Door" Trick (Multiplying by 9 with Fingers)

Concept : A fun, visual, and tactile way to instantly get multiplication facts for 9 (up to 10×9).

How it Works : Hold both hands out. For 9×4, fold down your 4th finger from the left. The fingers to the left of the folded finger are tens (3 fingers = 30). The fingers to the right are ones (6 fingers = 6). So, 9×4=36.

Why it's Great: It's incredibly engaging and provides an instant answer, helping children memorize the often-tricky 9s multiplication table. Also Read - How to Multiply 2-Digit Numbers Mentally – Step-by-Step Guide for Kids 6. Addition by "Make a Ten" Concept : Using the "Friends of Ten" concept to simplify addition sums involving numbers close to 10.

How it Works : For 7+6, think: "7 needs 3 to make 10. Take 3 from 6, which leaves 3. So, 10+3=13."

Why it's Great: This is a fundamental mental math strategy that significantly speeds up addition and reduces errors.

7. Estimating Answers (Rounding) Concept : Quickly finding an approximate answer to check if a precise calculation is reasonable.

How it Works : Round numbers to the nearest 10 or 100 before performing the operation. For 47+23, think 50+20=70.

Why it's Great: Develops strong number sense and helps students identify errors in their calculations. 8. Subtracting from 1000 (or other powers of 10)" Trick Concept : A quick way to subtract any number from 100, 1000, 10000, etc.

How it Works : Subtract every digit from 9, except the last digit, which you subtract from 10.

Example : 1000−473

9−4=5



9−7=2



10−3=7



So, 1000−473=527.

Why it's Great: Makes subtraction across multiple zeros much faster and less prone to borrowing errors. 9. The "Break Apart" Method for Multiplication (Distributive Property)

Concept : Breaking down one of the numbers into easier parts (tens and ones) to multiply separately.

How it Works : For 13×7, think: (10×7)+(3×7)=70+21=91.

Why it's Great: Teaches the fundamental distributive property in a practical way, making multi-digit multiplication less intimidating. It's the mental math equivalent of the standard algorithm Also Read - Abacus vs Vedic Math: Which One is Better for Mental Development? 10. Identifying Multiples (Divisibility Rules - simple ones) Concept : Quick tests to see if a number is perfectly divisible by another.

How it Works :

By 2: If the last digit is even (0,2,4,6,8).



By 5: If the last digit is 0 or 5.



By 10: If the last digit is 0.



By 3: (Slightly more advanced) If the sum of its digits is divisible by 3. (e.g., For 21, 2+1=3, so 21 is divisible by 3. For 141, 1+4+1=6, so 141 is divisible by 3).

Why it's Great: Helps in simplifying fractions, understanding prime and composite numbers, and checking division answers.