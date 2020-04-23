Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020: 29 Vacancies for Senior Resident, Walk-In on 12 May

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020: Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on every working day except Saturday from 28 April to 12 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 28 April to 12 May 2020

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident- 29 Posts

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding MBBS Degree from MCI recognized university with P.G./ Diploma/DNB qualification in respective speciality and the candidate must not have completed three years of Senior Residency in any recognized institution.

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 37 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - 67,700 in Level 11 (Rs. 15, 600 - Rs. 39, 100 GP 6600 Pre-revised)

Download Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview in the Room No.-132, Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, GNCTD, Pitampura, Delhi-34 along with the documents.

