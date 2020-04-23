BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Notification Out for 434 Vacancies, Online Application Window begins from 4 May @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th Mains 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Notification at its official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in BPSC 65th Prelims 2020 can now apply for the mains exam from 4 May 20202 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The online applications for BPSC 65th Mains 2020 will be received by 28 May 2020.

The commission had announced BPSC 65th PT Result 2020 on 6 March 2020 which was held on 15 October 2019. According to the result, a total of 6522 candidates have successfully qualified for BPSC 65th Mains 2020. The mains exam is scheduled to be held in the month of June 2020 and the result for the same will be announced in the month of October as per the calendar. Candidates can check the details of BPSC 65th mains 2020 online application below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Exam: 4 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application for BPSC 65th Mains 2020: 28 May 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of the online application: 15 June 2020

BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Vacancy Details

65 CCE (Mains) Exam 2019 - 434 Posts

BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

The written test will be conducted in three subjects, with two compulsory subjects. General Hindi General Studies (two papers) of 100 marks each will be of 300 marks. Apart from this, it is compulsory to keep one of the subjects as an optional subject. Each optional subject will have a paper of 300 marks. The duration of the examination for each subject will be of three hours.

The qualifying marks of General Hindi is 30 marks. It will not be counted in the merit list. In other subjects, it is mandatory to get 40 percent marks for general category, 36.5 percent for backward classes, 34 percent for extremely backward classes, 32 percent marks for SC, ST, women, differently-abled. Scoring fewer marks than this will leave the candidates out of the competition.

Merit list will be made on the basis of marks in the main examination and successful candidates will be called for interview which will be of 120 marks.

Download BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Application Procedure

Qualified candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. After completion of the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Joint cum Secretary Controller of Examinations, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Bailey Road), Patna - 800001 on or before 15 June 2020.

BPSC 65th Mains 2020 Exam Fee