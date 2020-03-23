Search

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 3951 Vacancies Notified for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts, Apply Online from 23 Mar

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 3951 Vacancies. Check details here.

Mar 23, 2020 13:38 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020
UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Post Circle is going to hire Gramin Dak Sevaks in Various Departments. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply from today onwards. i.e. 23 March 2020.

A total of 3951 Vacancies will be filled up by UP Postal Circle. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 has been started at appost.in. Candidates can apply to the posts till 22 April 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting date of online application for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 23 March 2020
  • Last date for submission of application for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 22 April 2020

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 3951

  • EWS - 314
  • OBC - 1000
  • PWD- A - 29
  • PWD B - 24
  • PWD C - 09
  • SC - 750
  • ST - 11
  • UR - 1814

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10th with passing marks in Mathematics and English. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th.

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Salary

BPM - Rs. 12000/- Per Month (Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 14, 500/- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab

ABPM/Dak Sevak- Rs. 10000/- Per Month (Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 12, 000/- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab

Download UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 22 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for their reference.

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • OBC/EWS Male/OC - Rs. 100/-
  • For other - Nil

Job Summary
NotificationUP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 3951 Vacancies Notified for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts, Apply Online from 23 Mar
Notification DateMar 23, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionApr 22, 2020
Official URLhttp://www.appost.in/gdsonline/
Citylucknow
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization India Post
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Secondary
Functional Administration

Related Stories