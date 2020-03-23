UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 3951 Vacancies Notified for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts, Apply Online from 23 Mar

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Post Circle is going to hire Gramin Dak Sevaks in Various Departments. Candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply from today onwards. i.e. 23 March 2020.

A total of 3951 Vacancies will be filled up by UP Postal Circle. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 has been started at appost.in. Candidates can apply to the posts till 22 April 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 23 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020: 22 April 2020

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 3951

EWS - 314

OBC - 1000

PWD- A - 29

PWD B - 24

PWD C - 09

SC - 750

ST - 11

UR - 1814

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10th with passing marks in Mathematics and English. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th.

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Salary

BPM - Rs. 12000/- Per Month (Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 14, 500/- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab

ABPM/Dak Sevak- Rs. 10000/- Per Month (Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 12, 000/- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab

Download UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 22 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for their reference.

UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Application Fee