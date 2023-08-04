Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to DLRS Amin Question Paper PDF, Check Cut Off

Bihar DLRC Amin Answer Key 2023
As Bihar Amin 2023 is a computer-based exam, many coaching institutes are expected to release the Bihar Amin answer key on memory-based questions shared by the aspirants who appeared in the exam. The exam started on August 4 in online mode for the recruitment of 8244 amin posts in the Bihar Department of Land Records and Survey (DLRS).
Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How to download the answer key
Candidates can download Bihar LRS Amin answer key from the table given below. To download Amin answer key candidates have to follow the below steps.
Step 1: Click on the question booklet and answer key link
Step 2: Download the question paper and answer key as per the exam date and slot
Step 3: Save the answer key PDF and match it with the responses marked during the exam
Step 4: Calculate your score as per the marking scheme mentioned in the official notification
|
Question Booklet
|
DLRS Amin Answer Key 2023
|
(To be available soon)
|
(To be available soon)
How to Download the Question Paper and Bihar Amin Answer Key?
The official answer key of Bihar DLRS Amin 2023 will be released by the examination authority BCECEB. The Bihar Amin official answer key will be announced in the last week of September. Candidates can download Amin answer key from this page once it is released.
Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How to calculate score
The exam booklet contains a total of 100 questions (75 from Section A and 25 from Section B). For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and for each wrong answer, one mark to be deducted.
Bihar Amin Marking Scheme Formula:
Total marks out of 400 = (Number of correct answers X 4 - Number of correct answers X 1)
Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How many marks are required to qualify in the exam
To qualify in Bihar Amin 2023 general category candidates have to secure above 70 marks out of the total score. However, it is expected that the cutoff score will be higher this year as the number of tests is more and the overall exam is moderately difficult.
Only those candidates who will secure the cutoff score as per their category will be selected for the document verification round based on their merit position in the state merit list. Candidates can see the table below for category-wise Bihar Amin Cutoff score 2023.
Bihar Amin Cutoff score 2023 for General, OBS, SC and ST
|
Category
|
Bihar Amin Cutoff score
|
UNRESERVED
|
60.9
|
UNRESERVED FEMALE
|
56.1
|
ST
|
54
|
ST FEMALE
|
52.95
|
SC
|
54.15
|
SC FEMALE
|
49.8
|
EBC
|
55.95
|
EBC FEMALE
|
52.95
|
BC
|
57.45
|
BC FEMALE
|
54.6
|
WBC
|
53.7
|
EWS
|
54.75
|
EWS FEMALE
|
51
|
DEAF & DUMB
|
46.05
|
LOCOMOTOR
|
53.25
|
MENTAL DISORDER
|
26.1
|
MULTIPLE DISABILITY
|
43.65
|
VISUAL IMPAIRED
|
50.55
|
FREEDOM FIGHTER
|
48.6
Category wise Cutoff Marks for the post of Amin under Revenue & Land Reforms Department, Govt. of Bihar: Official Bihar DLRS Amin 2023 cutoff score