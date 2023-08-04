Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to DLRS Amin Question Paper PDF, Check Cut Off

Bihar Amin 2023 exam started on August 4. The computer-based will conclude on August 20. Check here the latest update on DLRS Amin answer key pdf, question paper and cutoff score along with paper analysis. Download Bihar Amin answer key and question paper from this page.

Bihar DLRC Amin Answer Key 2023

As Bihar Amin 2023 is a computer-based exam, many coaching institutes are expected to release the Bihar Amin answer key on memory-based questions shared by the aspirants who appeared in the exam. The exam started on August 4 in online mode for the recruitment of 8244 amin posts in the Bihar Department of Land Records and Survey (DLRS).

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How to download the answer key

Candidates can download Bihar LRS Amin answer key from the table given below. To download Amin answer key candidates have to follow the below steps.

Step 1: Click on the question booklet and answer key link

Step 2: Download the question paper and answer key as per the exam date and slot

Step 3: Save the answer key PDF and match it with the responses marked during the exam

Step 4: Calculate your score as per the marking scheme mentioned in the official notification

Question Booklet DLRS Amin Answer Key 2023 (To be available soon) (To be available soon)

How to Download the Question Paper and Bihar Amin Answer Key?

The official answer key of Bihar DLRS Amin 2023 will be released by the examination authority BCECEB. The Bihar Amin official answer key will be announced in the last week of September. Candidates can download Amin answer key from this page once it is released.

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How to calculate score

The exam booklet contains a total of 100 questions (75 from Section A and 25 from Section B). For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and for each wrong answer, one mark to be deducted.

Bihar Amin Marking Scheme Formula:

Total marks out of 400 = (Number of correct answers X 4 - Number of correct answers X 1)

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How many marks are required to qualify in the exam

To qualify in Bihar Amin 2023 general category candidates have to secure above 70 marks out of the total score. However, it is expected that the cutoff score will be higher this year as the number of tests is more and the overall exam is moderately difficult.

Only those candidates who will secure the cutoff score as per their category will be selected for the document verification round based on their merit position in the state merit list. Candidates can see the table below for category-wise Bihar Amin Cutoff score 2023.

Bihar Amin Cutoff score 2023 for General, OBS, SC and ST

Category Bihar Amin Cutoff score UNRESERVED 60.9 UNRESERVED FEMALE 56.1 ST 54 ST FEMALE 52.95 SC 54.15 SC FEMALE 49.8 EBC 55.95 EBC FEMALE 52.95 BC 57.45 BC FEMALE 54.6 WBC 53.7 EWS 54.75 EWS FEMALE 51 DEAF & DUMB 46.05 LOCOMOTOR 53.25 MENTAL DISORDER 26.1 MULTIPLE DISABILITY 43.65 VISUAL IMPAIRED 50.55 FREEDOM FIGHTER 48.6

Category wise Cutoff Marks for the post of Amin under Revenue & Land Reforms Department, Govt. of Bihar: Official Bihar DLRS Amin 2023 cutoff score