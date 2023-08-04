Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to DLRS Amin Question Paper PDF, Check Cut Off

Bihar Amin 2023 exam started on August 4. The computer-based will conclude on August 20. Check here the latest update on DLRS Amin answer key pdf, question paper and cutoff score along with paper analysis. Download Bihar Amin answer key and question paper from this page.

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023
Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023

Bihar DLRC Amin Answer Key 2023

As Bihar Amin 2023 is a computer-based exam, many coaching institutes are expected to release the Bihar Amin answer key on memory-based questions shared by the aspirants who appeared in the exam. The exam started on August 4 in online mode for the recruitment of 8244 amin posts in the Bihar Department of Land Records and Survey (DLRS). 

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How to download the answer key 

Candidates can download Bihar LRS Amin answer key from the table given below. To download Amin answer key candidates have to follow the below steps. 

Step 1: Click on the question booklet and answer key link 

Step 2: Download the question paper and answer key as per the exam date and slot

Step 3: Save the answer key PDF and match it with the responses marked during the exam

Career Counseling

Step 4: Calculate your score as per the marking scheme mentioned in the official notification 

Question Booklet

DLRS Amin  Answer Key 2023

(To be available soon)

(To be available soon)

 

How to Download the Question Paper and Bihar Amin Answer Key?

The official answer key of Bihar DLRS Amin 2023 will be released by the examination authority BCECEB. The Bihar Amin official answer key will be announced in the last week of September. Candidates can download Amin answer key from this page once it is released. 

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How to calculate score 

The exam booklet contains a total of 100 questions (75 from Section A and 25 from Section B). For each correct answer, candidates will get 4 marks and for each wrong answer, one mark to be deducted. 

Bihar Amin Marking Scheme Formula:

Total marks out of  400 = (Number of correct answers X 4 - Number of correct answers X 1)

Bihar Amin Answer Key 2023: How many marks are required to qualify in the exam

To qualify in Bihar Amin 2023 general category candidates have to secure above 70 marks out of the total score. However, it is expected that the cutoff score will be higher this year as the number of tests is more and the overall exam is moderately difficult. 

Only those candidates who will secure the cutoff score as per their category will be selected for the document verification round based on their merit position in the state merit list. Candidates can see the table below for category-wise Bihar Amin Cutoff score 2023.

Bihar Amin Cutoff score 2023 for General, OBS, SC and ST

 

Category

Bihar Amin Cutoff score 

UNRESERVED

60.9

UNRESERVED FEMALE

56.1

ST

54

ST FEMALE

52.95

SC

54.15

SC FEMALE

49.8

EBC

55.95

EBC FEMALE

52.95

BC

57.45

BC FEMALE

54.6

WBC

53.7

EWS

54.75

EWS FEMALE

51

DEAF & DUMB

46.05

LOCOMOTOR

53.25

MENTAL DISORDER

26.1

MULTIPLE DISABILITY

43.65

VISUAL IMPAIRED

50.55

FREEDOM FIGHTER

48.6

 

Category wise Cutoff Marks for the post of Amin under Revenue & Land Reforms Department, Govt. of Bihar: Official  Bihar DLRS Amin 2023 cutoff score

 

FAQ

When BCECEB will declare Bihar Amin result 2023?

The result is expected to be announced in September first week.

How to download Bihar Amin memory-based answer key 2023 and question paper?

You can download Bihar DLRS Amin answer key and question paper from the link provided in this page.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next