Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023 Released: Check Link Here

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023: Bihar D.El.Ed exam will be held in various districts from 05 to 15 June 2023. Admit cards have been issued for the exam, these admit cards are available on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can download their admit card through the direct link given below.

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023 Click here

Name of Institution Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Exam Name D.El.Ed Exam Date June 5 to June 15, 2023 Academic year 2023-24 Official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to Download Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023? (How to download DElEd Admit Card 2023)