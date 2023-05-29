Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023 Released: Check Link Here

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023: Bihar D.El.Ed exam will be held in various districts from 05 to 15 June 2023. Admit cards have been issued for the exam, these admit cards are available on secondary.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can download their admit card through the direct link given below. 

 

Bihar D.El.EdAdmit Card 2023: Admit cards for Bihar D.El.Ed exam have been issued. The exam will be conducted from June 5 to June 15 at various centers of the state by the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB). This course is for the admission session 2023-2025 of two-year professional school of teacher preparation. Candidates can download their admit card through the direct link given below. 

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Click here 

Name of Institution 

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 

Exam Name

D.El.Ed

Exam Date

June 5 to June 15, 2023  

Academic year 

2023-24   

Official website 

secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to Download Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023? (How to download DElEd Admit Card 2023)

  • First of all, candidates visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com. 
  • Click on the "Login" button on the left side of the home page 
  • Click on Download D.EL.ED Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 Admit Card 
  • Submit application number, date of birth and captcha code. 
  • Now the admit card of D.EL.ED Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 will open in front of you on the screen 
  • Now take a print out of this BSEB D.Ed Admit Card. 

 

 

