Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023 Released: Check Link Here

Bihar D.El.EdAdmit Card 2023: Admit cards for Bihar D.El.Ed exam have been issued. The exam will be conducted from June 5 to June 15 at various centers of the state by the Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB). This course is for the admission session 2023-2025 of two-year professional school of teacher preparation. Candidates can download their admit card through the direct link given below.
Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023 Download Link
|
Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2023
|
Name of Institution
|
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
|
Exam Name
|
D.El.Ed
|
Exam Date
|
June 5 to June 15, 2023
|
Academic year
|
2023-24
|
Official website
|
secondary.biharboardonline.com
How to Download Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2023? (How to download DElEd Admit Card 2023)
- First of all, candidates visit the official website www.secondary.biharboardonline.com.
- Click on the "Login" button on the left side of the home page
- Click on Download D.EL.ED Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 Admit Card
- Submit application number, date of birth and captcha code.
- Now the admit card of D.EL.ED Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 will open in front of you on the screen
- Now take a print out of this BSEB D.Ed Admit Card.