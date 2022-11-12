Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 689 Prohibition Constable Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has openings for 689 Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested persons can apply for CSBC Recruitment 2022, against advertisement number 02/2022, from 14 November to 14 December 2022. The applications will be invited to www.csbc.bih.nic.in.
Those who are 12th passed are eligible for the job. They can check other important information regarding this employment below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 14 November 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 14 December 2022
Bihar Police Constable Vacancy Details
|Category
|Total Vacancies
|Female
|Backlog
|OBC
|272
|94
|-
|EWS
|68
|21
|-
|SC
|114
|40
|6
|ST
|7
|02
|-
|OBC
|124
|46
|1
|BC
|83
|27
|2
|BC Women
|21
|-
|-
Bihar Police Constable Salary
Rs. 21,700 — 53,000
Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
Intermediate/10+2 Passed or Maulvu Certificate or Acharayan Certificate.
Age Limit:
- General - 18 to 25 years
- Male OBC/BC - 18 to 27 years
- Female OBC/BC - 18 to 28 years
- SC/ST - 18 to 30 years
Physical Eligibility
Male
Height:
- Gen:- 165 cm
- OBC/ SC/ ST:- 160 cm
Chest:
- Gen/ BC:- 81-86 cm
- SC/ ST:- 79-84 cm
Female:
Height:
All Categories: 155 cm
Minimum Weight:
All Categories: 48 Kg
Selection Process for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022
The selection process consists of the following tests:
- Written Exam
- Physical Endurance Test
Application Fee:
- Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹ 675/-
- SC/ST/ Female: ₹ 180/-
Bihar Police Constable Notification Download