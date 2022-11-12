Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 689 Prohibition Constable Posts @csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Selection Board of Constables is hiring 689 Constables at csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can vacancy, eligibility and other details.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has openings for 689 Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested persons can apply for CSBC Recruitment 2022, against advertisement number 02/2022, from 14 November to 14 December 2022. The applications will be invited to www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Those who are 12th passed are eligible for the job. They can check other important information regarding this employment below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 December 2022

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy Details

Category Total Vacancies Female Backlog

OBC 272 94 - EWS 68 21 - SC 114 40 6 ST 7 02 - OBC 124 46 1 BC 83 27 2 BC Women 21 - -

Bihar Police Constable Salary

Rs. 21,700 — 53,000

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Intermediate/10+2 Passed or Maulvu Certificate or Acharayan Certificate.

Age Limit:

General - 18 to 25 years

Male OBC/BC - 18 to 27 years

Female OBC/BC - 18 to 28 years

SC/ST - 18 to 30 years

Physical Eligibility

Male

Height:

Gen:- 165 cm

OBC/ SC/ ST:- 160 cm

Chest:

Gen/ BC:- 81-86 cm

SC/ ST:- 79-84 cm

Female:

Height:

All Categories: 155 cm

Minimum Weight:

All Categories: 48 Kg

Selection Process for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022

The selection process consists of the following tests:

Written Exam Physical Endurance Test

Application Fee:

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹ 675/-

SC/ST/ Female: ₹ 180/-

Bihar Police Constable Notification Download