Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 Released @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download CSBC 05/2019 Call Letter

Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Constable Driver. Bihar police Driver Admit Card Link will be activated today at 12 AM. The candidates who have applied for the posts can download CSBC Driver Admit Card from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in from 12 AM onwards.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can also get their CSBC Constable Driver Admit Card through the link. It is to be noted that, the candidates should carry their e-admit card along with a valid ID Proof such as Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Pan Card and Aadhar Card. They are required to bring 2 photograph incase the photo on the admit card is not clear.

The candidates should follow all the guidelines and instructions provided by the Government of India in order to prevent COVID - 19 transmission.

Bihar Police Driver Exam will be held on 14 October 2020 (Wednesday) from 10 AM to 12PM.



Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted on OMR Sheet through offline mode. There will be 100 objective type questions related to General Knowledge and Contemporary Issues. 1 marks will be given for each correct answer. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

The exam is qualifying in nature. The candidates who secure a minimum of 30% mars in the test will be called for Bihar Police PET (Physical Endurance Test).

How to Download Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on "Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for Written Examination Scheduled on 14.10.2020 of Bihar Police Driver Constable. (Advt. No. 05/2019)" Click on 'Driver Constable (05/2019) Written Exam Admit cards' Enter your details CSBC Driver Admit Card 2020 will appear on your screen Download Bihar Driver Admit Card

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had invited online application to fill 1722 Driver Constable Posts, against advertisement number 05/2019 in Bihar Police, from 29 November 2019 to 30 December 2019 .