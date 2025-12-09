Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 Tomorrow: Check Shift Timing, Important Guidelines, and More

The Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held tomorrow. Thousands of candidates across the state are preparing to appear for it. Candidates must understand the shift timing, reporting rules, required documents, and guidelines issued by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). This helps reduce stress on exam day and allows candidates to complete the examination.
This article explains all important exam-day details. So every candidate can follow them easily and enter the exam hall without confusion.
Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025
The Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is one of the major recruitment examinations conducted by CSBC for selecting eligible candidates for the Driver post in the Bihar Police. The exam tests a candidate’s basic knowledge, alertness, and ability to follow safety rules.
The recruitment board follows a strict and transparent process. Candidates must follow all instructions carefully, carry the required documents, and reach the exam centre on time. Understanding the exam reporting time, verification rules, and hall instructions helps candidates appear for the exam with confidence and discipline.
Bihar Police Driver Exam Timings 2025
Candidates must be aware of the exact shift time, reporting time, and entry instructions for the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025. The table below explains the complete exam schedule.
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam Date
|
10 December 2025
|
Exam Timing
|
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|
Reporting Time
|
9:30 AM
|
Last Entry Allowed
|
No entry after 9:30 AM
|
Duration of Exam
|
2 Hours
Documents Required for Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025
Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 must carry all required documents to avoid any issues during entry and verification. CSBC allows only specific documents for identity proof and verification. The following are the required documents:
-
Printed copy of the Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025
-
Any one Government-issued Photo ID (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport)
-
A recent passport-size photograph (recommended for safety)
-
Any additional documents mentioned on the admit card, if applicable
Important Guidelines for Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025
CSBC has issued several important guidelines to conduct the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 in a secure and disciplined manner. Every candidate must follow these instructions strictly. The following are the guidelines that should be followed:
-
Arrive at the exam center by 9:30 AM. Latecomers will not be allowed inside.
-
Carry only permitted documents. Soft copies of admit cards are not accepted.
-
Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, and earphones are strictly banned.
-
Do not wear clothes with large pockets, metal items, or heavy accessories that may delay security checks.
-
Follow all instructions given by the invigilators inside the hall.
-
Do not indulge in any unfair activity or malpractice. It may lead to disqualification.
-
Use the OMR sheet carefully and check your answers before submission.
-
Stay calm, read each question properly, and manage your time during the two-hour exam.
Exam-Day Dress Code for Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025
CSBC has advised candidates to follow the dress code for the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 to ensure smooth security checking.
-
Wear light and simple clothing without large pockets.
-
Avoid wearing metal accessories, belts with heavy buckles, or jewellery.
-
Shoes with thick soles may not be allowed; prefer simple footwear.
-
Do not wear caps, scarves, or sunglasses inside the exam hall.
Items Not Allowed in Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025
The following items are banned from the Bihar Police Driver Exam center 2025 to maintain transparency and fairness.
-
Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators
-
Headphones, earphones, Bluetooth devices
-
Notes, books, study material
-
Bags, wallets, or pouches unless allowed by the centre
-
Any electronic gadget, metal item, or smart device
Related Links:
Bihar Police Constable Driver Salary 2025
Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025
Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025
Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025
Last-Minute Tips for Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025
Proper planning on the day before the exam can reduce stress and help candidates perform better in the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025. The following are the last-minute preparation tips:
-
Keep all documents ready a day before the exam.
-
Visit the exam centre location in advance if unfamiliar with the route.
-
Sleep early and have a light meal before leaving for the exam.
-
Avoid discussing unnecessary topics outside the exam hall.
-
Stay focused, read instructions carefully, and maintain discipline throughout the process.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation