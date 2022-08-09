Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2022 On Aug 14 at csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Supplementary Exam Schedule

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the short notice regarding the admit card/exam schedule for the Fireman on its official website-csbc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the short notice regarding the releasing of admit cards for the Supplementary Written Exam for selection of Fireman. All those candidates who have to appear in the Supplementary Exam for the Fireman posts under Bihar Fire Services against the Advt. 01/2021 can download the Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update available on the official website of CSBC-csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Central Selection Board of Constable will conduct the supplementary written exam for the Fireman posts on 28 August 2022. Earlier written exam for the 2380 Fireman posts was held on 27 March 2022 in the state.

The Supplementary exam will be held on 28 August 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. at the centre- Sir Ganesh Dutt Memorial College, West Bailey Road, Near R.P.S. More, Patna-801503.

Candidates who have to appear in the supplementary exam for the Fireman posts should note that their Admit Card will be same as issued by CSBC for exam held on 27 March 2022. However candidates can check the Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update