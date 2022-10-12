Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 2022 (Released) at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the PET admit card for the Fireman post on its official website-csbc.bih.nic.in. Check download link here.

You can download the Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website. You can download the Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 2022

First of all to the official website of CSBC-https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Download your e-Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services available on the home page. It will redirect you to the new page where you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. Download Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 202 and save it for future use.

The whole exercise initiated by Bihar Police Fireman PET Admit Card 2022 to fill the 2380 Fireman posts of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services against the Advt. 01/2021.