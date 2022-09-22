Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 To Release On Sep 30, Check Exam Schedule

CSBC has released the admit card/written exam schedule update for the post of Prohibition Constable on its official website - csbc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card/Exam Date 2022 Update: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released short notice regarding the admit card/written exam schedule update for recruitment of the post of Prohibition Constable. Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Prohibition Constable post on 16 October 2022 (Sunday). All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Prohibition Constable post can download the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card/Exam Date 2022 Update by visiting the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

However, you can download the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card/Exam Date 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

CSBC will conduct the written exam on 16 October 2022 in single sittings from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. Candidates will have to report for the written exam sharply at 09.00 A.M.

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022 from 30 September 2022 from the official website of CSBC. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website.

Candidates can check the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card/Exam Date 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card/Exam Date 2022 Update

Go to CSBC official website (csbc.bih.nic.in) Click on the link ‘Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Exam Date 2022 Released, Check Latest Update Here displaying on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card/Exam Date 2022 Update in a new window. Download the same for future reference

Candidates should note that they will have to bring any valid photo Identity Card like Voter I Card, Passport, Driving Licensee, PAN Card or Aadhar Card with the Admit Card during the Admit Card at the examination center.