Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card 2021 to release on this date, Check Exam Date & Details Here

Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Constables for Bihar Home Guards. (Advt. No. 02/2020). The candidates who applied for Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) Recruitment 2021 can download the admit cards through the official website of Bihar Police.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the board has decided to conduct the physical efficiency test from 7 February 2022 and the admit cards for the same will be allotted from 17 January 2022 on the official website of csbc.bih.nic.in under Bihar Home Guards Tab. Those who will not be able to download Bihar Police Sepoy (Home Guard) PET Admit Card will be able to get a duplicate copy of the admit card from the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bank Hoarding Road, near secretariat halt, Patna - 800001 between 10 AM to 5 PM. No paper admit cards will be sent to the candidates at any coast.

It is mandatory for the selected candidates for appearing in the Physical Efficiency Test. No second chance will be given to any candidate. There will be a document verification test for the candidates who have been selected for PET. No further chance will be given to the candidates. The candidates are required to follow all norms for COVID -19 while appearing for the Physical Efficiency Test.

No entry will be given to the suspected corona candidates. The candidates are advised to carry masks, sanitizer, etc. The candidates will be able to download Bihar police sepoy pet admit card 2021 through this article once uploaded. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. A total of 551 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.