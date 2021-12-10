Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 (Out) @bpsssc.bih.nic.in, Check Download Steps Here

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 has been released for Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam 2021 on bpsssc.bih.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021 for Prelims: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has today released the admit card for recruitment for Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam 2021. The candidates can download their admit cards through the official website of BPSSSC.i.e.bpsssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on 26 December in two shifts. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded today on bpsssc.bih.nic.in. The candidates can download Bihar Police SI Admit Card by using their registration number/mobile number and date of birth. The easy steps for downloading admit cards are given below.

How to Download Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of BPSSSC.i.e.bpsssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘ Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link. Then, a login page will be opened. Now, enter your registered id, mobile number, and date of birth, captcha code, and click on submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021

A total of 2,213 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which 1998 vacancies are for Sub Inspector Posts and 198 are for Sergeant Posts. The online application process for the same was started in August 2020 and ended in September 2020. The selection process involves prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam. The final selected candidates in mains will be called for the further recruitment process.

The candidates appearing for the prelims exam are required to take a printout of the admit card and bring it on the day of the exam along with identity proof. The candidates can directly download Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.