Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: Govt. Allows Nationwide Candidates To Apply For 1.75-lakh Vacancies, Check Details

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: In a latest move, the Bihar cabinet has amended the teachers’ recruitment rules and opened recruitment for all Indian citizens for the ongoing teacher recruitment drive launched in the state. In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the decision was taken to amend the Bihar State School Teachers (appointment, transfer, disciplinary action and service condition) Rules, 2023.

According to the reports, now the precondition for a candidate to be a permanent resident of India has been removed for the ongoing teacher recruitment process.

Now candidates from across the country can apply and participate in the ongoing recruitment process for 1 lakh 70 thousand teachers.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently launched recruitment drive for 1,70,461 School Teacher posts across the state. The online application process has been commenced for these posts including Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5), Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10), and Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12) under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Out of the total 1,70,461 School Teacher posts, 79943 are for Primary Teacher (Class 1-5), 32916 for Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10) and 57602 are for Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12). Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written examination in objective mod based on Language and General Studies subjects.

With the cabinet decision, now the government has abolished the requirement of being a permanent resident for the recruitment drive in the state.