Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview Result 2018 out for Various Posts @vidhansabha.bih.nic.in, DV from 22 Aug

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Result 2018: Bihar Vidhan Sabha has released the interview result of various posts of Group D against the advertisement number 04/2018. All candidates who appeared in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 can download the result through the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.i.e.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 was conducted from 11 September to 25 January 2020 to recruit 166 various vacancies of Group D. Now, the recruitment body has uploaded the result on the official website. Candidates can download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 Result through the official website followed by the instructions given below.

Process to Download Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020

Visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.i.e.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

Click on Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Candidates can download Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 PDF and save it for future reference.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 Download

What’s Next?

All selected candidates can appear for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 from 22 August 2020 and 23 August 2020 at the Annexe Building, Bihar Vidhan Sabha. The document verification will be analysed on the basis of online application. Those who have made an error in the online application, their candidature may be cancelled. Candidates can download Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Interview 2020 Result and check the details for an interview in the provided link.

The online application for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Group D Recruitment 2020 was started from 23 October 2018 to 22 November 2018 to recruit 166 vacancies of Office Attendant (Watchman, Sweeper, Gardner, Farash), Library Attendant, Sequence Distributor, Driver.

