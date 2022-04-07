BIS Jr Translator Exam Date 2022 (Out) @bis.gov.in, Check Details Schedule Here

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the exam schedule for the post of Junior Translator ( Hindi) on its official website-bis.gov.in. Download PDF here.

BIS Jr Translator Exam Date 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the exam schedule for the post of Junior Translator ( Hindi) on its official website. BIS has also released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the post of Junior Translator (Hindi).

According to the short notice released, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will conduct the written exam for Junior Translator ( Hindi) post on 22 April 2022 (Friday). Exam will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M.

Exam will be held in both Multiple Choice Question and Descriptive mode. Paper I will be held in Multiple Choice Question mode whereas the Paper II will be conducted in Descriptive mode.

Candidates will have to appear for the Translation test English to Hindi and Vice Versa under the selection process for the posts. Candidates should note that there will be deduction of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper I.

You can download the BIS Jr Translator Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

