BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification (Out) for Management Executive, Earn 1.5 Lakh

BIS Management Executive has been released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Candidates can check the vacancy, qualification, age limit, salary and other details.

BIS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a short notice, advertisement number 03 (ME)/2022/HRD, for Management Executive (ME) in various categories, in the employment newspaper dated 11 June to 17 June 2022. Persons with requisite qualifications and experience are required to send their application within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

BIS Management Executive Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

BIS Management Executive Vacancy Details

Management Executive NITS - 1 Post

Management Executive SCMD - 1 Post

Management Executive TNMD - 1 Post

Management Executive IRD - 2 Posts

BIS Eligibility Criteria 2022

BIS Management Executive Educational Qualification:

Management Executive NITS - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Marketing/HR).

Management Executive SCMD/TNMD - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/Marketing/HR/General).

Management Executive IRD - Engineering Graduate with MBA/Executive MBA or MA or MA.

BIS Management Executive Experience:

5 years of experience in relevant field

BIS Management Executive Age Limit:

45 years

BIS Management Executive Salary

Rs. 1.5 Lakh

Selection Process for BIS Management Executive Recruitment 2022

All the applications received shall be placed before Screening Committee and thereafter, the list of candidates will be finalized as per eligibility conditions and candidates will be informed for subsequent selection process.

How to Apply for BIS Management Executive Recrutiment 2022 ?

Applications can be downloaded, filled, scanned alongwith qualifications, experience, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, etc. and shall be sent to me.hrd@bis.gov.in