BOI Officer Admit Card 2020 Soon: Bank of India Officer Exam on 06 December Here, Download Notice @bankofindia.co.in

BOI Officer Admit Card 2020: Bank of India (BOI) has released an important notice regarding the exam and admit card for the post of Officers on its official website - bankofindia.co.in. As per the BOI Notice, the online exam for all posts under Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I), Middle Management Grade Scale –II (MMGS II), Middle Management Grade Scale –III (MMGS III) and Senior Management Grade Scale –IV (SMGS IV) is scheduled to be held on 06 December 2020 (Friday). The links for downloading BOI Officer Admit Card 2020 for Online Examination as well as Information Handout will be provided in due course.

The candidate should bring BOI Admit Card 2020 along with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

The exam will be conducted at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Thiruvananthapuram

BOI Officer exam will have objective-type questions on:

Subject Maximum

Marks Time English Language 50 150 minutes General Awareness with special reference

to Banking Industry 50 Professional Knowledge 75

BOI Officer Question Paper will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi.There will be negative marking 0.25 marks in the exam.

The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List. Candidate. Merit list of the candidates based on the marks obtained by them in online examination (marks obtained in General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry and Professional Knowledge paper) will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/GEN.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview and/or Group Discussion (GD) round.

The bank had notified 214 vacancies for the posts such as Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, IT (Fintech), IT (Data Scientist), IT (Info. Security) and Tech Appraisal.

Bank of India Officer Exam Notice PDF