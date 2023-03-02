BOI PO Exam Date 2023 Out For Probationary Officer Post @bankofindia.co.in,Check Admit Card Update

Bank of India (BOI) has released a short notice regarding the exam date for the post of Probationary Officers on its official website-bankofindia.co.in. Download PDF.

BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 Download: Bank of India (BOI) has released a short notice regarding the exam date for the post of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on its official website. Bank will be conducting the written exam for Probationary Officers in JMGS-I posts on 19 March 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project can download the BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of BIO-bankofindia.co.in.

The BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023





Candidates applied for the above post will have to download their Admit Card from the official website before the commencement of exam. The links for downloading the Call Letter, as well as Information Handout will be provided in due course.

It is noted that earlier Bank of India (BOI) has invited online applications for the 500 posts of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project No. 2022-23/3.

You can download the BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

BOI PO Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Probationary Officers Scale JMGS-I Advt No Project No. 2022-23/3. Number of Posts 500 Online Exam Date 19 March 2023



