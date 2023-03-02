JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

BOI PO Exam Date 2023 Out For Probationary Officer Post @bankofindia.co.in,Check Admit Card Update

Bank of India (BOI) has released a short notice regarding the exam date for the post of Probationary Officers on its official website-bankofindia.co.in. Download PDF.

BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023
BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023

BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 Download: Bank of India (BOI) has released a short notice regarding the exam date for the post of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I on its official website. Bank will be conducting the written exam for Probationary Officers in JMGS-I posts on 19 March 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the  Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project can download the BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of BIO-bankofindia.co.in.

The BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 is also available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023

According to the short notice released, BOI will conduct the written exam for the Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing the Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project  on 19 March 2023. 

Candidates applied for the above post will have to download their Admit Card from the official website before the commencement of exam. The links for downloading the Call Letter, as well as Information Handout will be provided in due course.

It is noted that earlier Bank of India (BOI) has invited online applications for the 500 posts of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project No. 2022-23/3.

You can download the BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

BOI PO Recruitment 2023: Details 

Event  Details 
Post Name  Probationary Officers
Scale  JMGS-I
Advt No Project No. 2022-23/3.
Number of Posts 500
Online Exam Date 19 March 2023


How to Download BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023

  1. Go to the official website of Bank of India and visit the 'Career Section.'
  2. Click on the link displaying 'Announcement- Date of Examination- Recruitment of Probationary Officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance(PGDBF) Project No. 2022-23/3 Notice dated 01.02.2023' on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 in a new window.
  4. Download BOI PO Exam Schedule 2023 and take a print out of the same for future reference. 

Take Free Online IBPS RRB SO (Genreal Banking Officer) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next