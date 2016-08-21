Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi 2016 recruitment for 02 Sub Inspector (Proof Reader) Posts

Headquarters Director General Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi invited applications for the Group ‘B’ posts of Sub Inspector (Proof Reader) under Ministry of Home Affairs on Deputation/ Re- employment Basis, initially for the period of 01 (one) year and extendable further up to 03 (three) years on year –to- year basis. The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format so as to reach within 30 days (19 September 2016) from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Notification Details

Notification No :davp 191110/11/0294/1617

Important Dates:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 days(19 September 2016 from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi Vacancy Details

Name of the Posts

Sub Inspector (Proof Reader) – 02 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi Recruitment 2016

Educational Qualification: candidate should have Possess Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent with English and Hindi as Compulsory or elective subjects.

Deputation Basis:

Officers working under the Central/ State Govt. or Union Territory (UT) or Semi- Govt. Organizations etc. :

Holding the analogous posts or equivalent on Regular basis in the parent cadre or department; or

With 06 (six) years of relevant experience of the regular service in the immediate lower pay scale or equivalent; and

Possessing Degree or equivalent as mentioned above.

Experience required to apply for Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi Vacancy: having 03 (three) years or whichever applicable relevant post- qualification experience in the concerned field for the respective posts

Age Limit

Gen: Maximum Age Limit for the appointment on deputation shall not be exceeding 56 years as on last date of receipt of application.

OBC/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ Others: As per norms.

Selection Procedure for Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi Jobs Recruitment 2016

The short listed candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the Written Test/ Proficiency Test (wherever applicable) and/ or Personal Interview, which might be conducted by the administration.

How to Apply for the Border Security Force (BSF), New Delhi Recruitment 2016

Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to ‘the office of the Commandant (Staff), Staff Selection, HQ DG Border Security Force (BSF), Block No. 10, 8th Floor, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110 003’ within 30 days(19 September 2016 from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Detailed Advertisement