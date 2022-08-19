BPSC 67th Prelims Date 2022 (Announced), Check Latest Updates Here

BPSC 67th Prelims New Date 2022 has been announced by BPSC which will be held on 20 and 22 September 2022. You can check all latest update here.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Date 2022: Now all wait is over for the BPSC 67th Prelims New Date 2022 as the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the fresh date for the 67th Combined Preliminary Exam. As per reports, the BPSC 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022 will be conducted on 20 and 22 September 2022 in two shifts. More than 6 lakh candidates are to be appearing in the 67 Combined Preliminary Exams which was cancelled earlier.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the BPSC 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022 on 08th May 2022 but was cancelled due to paper leak issue.

Total 802 posts are to be filled through BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Exam 2022 including General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Revenue Officer, Labor Superintendent, Tax Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Planning Officer and other posts.

According to sources, Commission has decided for some changes in the pattern and assessment for the 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022 under which marks with be provided through Percentile method.

As per the new rules disclosed by BPSC, entry for the candidates at the exam centers will be allowed before one hour of the commencement of the for 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022.

The seal of the question booklet in the examination hall and also the OMR will be opened before the candidates for the 67 Combined Preliminary Exam.

It is noted that as per the selection process adopted for 67th Combined Exam 2022, the selection will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for main exam. Selected candidates will be called for an interview round. BPSC 67th Prelims Exam will be 150 Marks and the time allotted for the same is 2 hours.