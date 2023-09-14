BPSC 69th Prelims Admit Card 2023 to be released on Sept 15, Check Notice Here

BPSC 69th Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has released the short notice regarding the admit card download date for the 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Commission has also released the center code and other latest updated regarding the 69th prelims exam. Check the notice pdf here.

BPSC 69th Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card releasing date for the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam on its official website. The Commission will upload the BPSC 69th Combined (Preliminary) exam on September 30, 2023 across the state. The Commission will upload the admit card for the same on September 15, 2023, on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the 69th BPSC Exam can download their admit card update notice from the official website of BPSC-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to download their BPSC admit card from the official website once it is uploaded on the official website. You can download the details notice from the official website directly through the link given below.

Download BPSC 69 Admit Card 2023 Notice

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam on September 30, 2023. You can download the detailed exam schedule/admit card update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 69th Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (HPSC) at - https://hpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice: Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination – Regarding Admit Cards. on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

BPSC 69th 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission is set to conduct the Integrated 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam on September 30, 2023 across the state. Exams will be conducted from 12.00 pm to 02.00 pm at the district headquarters of the state. Candidates will be allowed to appear in the exam hall before 11.00 am. Candidates will have to undergo the Biometric Authentication and Facial Recognition so they will have to ensure the same before entry to their examination hall.

BPSC 69th 2023 Exam Center Code

The Commission will upload the detailed exam centre code and other updates for the candidates on September 26, 2023, on its official website. Candidates will be able to go through the details of their exam centres/districts after the publication

Document to Carry With BPSC 69th Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam should note that they will have to download the admit card take an additional copy of the same and submit to the concerned authority to their exam center. You are advised to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof PAN Card, Aadhar Card, driver's License and others as mentioned in the notification.

Download BPSC 69th Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the same from the official website after providing the colour photographs of their passport size and after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You will have to click on the print admit card option to download the same. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during the submission of online application.