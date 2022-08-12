BPSC AAO Admit Card 2021 To Release On Aug 14 at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Assistant Audit Officer Exam Update

Bihar PSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Date for the post of Assistant Audit Officer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC AAO Admit Card/Exam Date 2021 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Date for the post of Assistant Audit Officer on its official website. Commission is to conduct the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 20 August 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC AAO Admit Card/Exam Date 2021 Update from the official website of BPSC i.e.-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 20 June 2022 from 12.00 P.M. to 02.00 P.M. Candidates will have to report at their examination center sharply on 10.30 A.M.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 14 August 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the BPSC AAO Admit Card/Exam Date 2021 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC AAO Admit Card/Exam Date 2021 Update

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on home page. Click on the notification link that reads 'Examination Program: Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 05/2021) on the home page. You will get the PDF of the notification in a new window. Download BPSC AAO Admit Card/Exam Date 2021 Update and save it for future reference.

The whole exercise has been started by BPSC to fill the 138 posts of Assistant Audit officer (Bihar Audit Services) in Audit Directorate under Finance Dept., Govt. of Bihar.