BPSC AAO Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed for Assistant Audit Officer @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Revised Schedule To Announce Soon

Bihar PSC has postponed the prelims exam date for the post of Assistant Audit Officer on its official website-bpsc-bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC AAO Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the prelims exam date for the post of Assistant Audit Officer. Prelims exam for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was scheduled on 18 June 2022. Commission has released a short notice regarding the postponement of the exam on its official website.



Those who have applied successfully for the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC AAO Prelims Exam 2021 postponement notice from the official website of BPSC-i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.



According to the short notice released, BPSC has decided to postpone the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination due to some unavoidable reason. Commission will release the fresh exam date for Assistant Audit Officer against Advt. No. 05/2021.

You can download the BPSC AAO Prelims Exam 2021 postponement notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC AAO Prelims Exam 2021 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on home page. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Regarding postponement of Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination scheduled on 18.06.2022. (Advt. No. 05/2021) on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Postponement Notice in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the BPSC AAO Prelims Exam 2021 Postponement Notice from the link given below.