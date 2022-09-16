BPSC Additional Result 2021 (Out) For Assistant Prosecution Officer, Check List of 1475 Qualified Candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the additional result for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC APO Additional Result 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the additional result of prelims written exam for the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer (APO) on its official website. A total of 1475 more candidates have been declared qualified in the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.

Candidates appeared in the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on on 07 February 2021 (Sunday) can check the BPSC APO Additional Result 2021 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Commission had conducted the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 07 February 2021 and published the result on 27 April 2022. A total of 3995 candidates were successfully qualified in the prelims exam for the Assistant Prosecution Officer post for the mains round.

Now Commission has released the list of 1475 additional candidates who have declared qualified in prelims and now they will be appear for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Mains) Competitive Examination. Commission will release the fresh schedule for these candidates to apply for the Mains exam for the Assistant Prosecution Officer post.

Candidates appeared in the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 01/2020 can download the BPSC APO Additional Result 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC APO Additional Result 2021