BPSC AE Admit Card 2021 From 18 September @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Exam Dates Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, against advertisement number 01/2019 on 18 September and for  02/2019, 03/2019 and 04/2019 on 20 September 2021. Check Exam Dates Here.

Created On: Sep 14, 2021 13:40 IST
BPSC AE Admit Card 2021

BPSC AE Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card date and exam dates for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, against advertisement number 01/2019, 02/2019, 03/2019 and 04/2019. All candidates appearing in BPSC AE Exam can check the schedule below:

 

Advertisement Number

Exam Date

First Shift - 10 AM to 11 AM

Second Shift - 11:30 AM to 11 AM

Third Shift - 2 PM to 3 PM

01/2019

24 September 2021

General Hindi (Objective)

General English (Objective)

General Studies (Objective

25 September 2021

General Engineering Science (Objective)

Civil Engineering - Paper V (Objective)

Civil Engineering - Paper VI (Objective)

02/2019,03/2019 and 04/2019

27 September 2021

General Hindi (Objective)

General English (Objective)

General Studies (Objective

28 September 2021

General Engineering Science (Objective)

Electrical Engineering - Paper V (Objective)

Electrical Engineering - Paper VI (Objective)

Civil Engineering - Paper V (Objective)

Civil Engineering - Paper VI(Objective)

Mechanical Engineering - Paper V (Objective)

Mechanical Engineering - Paper VI (Objective)

BPSC AE Admit Card Link for 01/2019 will be available on 18 September 2021 while BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card for 02/2019,03/2019 and 04/2019 will be uploaded on 20 September 2021. The admit card will be uploaded on BPSC Online website i.e. onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

 

