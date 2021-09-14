BPSC AE Admit Card 2021 From 18 September @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Exam Dates Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, against advertisement number 01/2019 on 18 September and for 02/2019, 03/2019 and 04/2019 on 20 September 2021. Check Exam Dates Here.

BPSC AE Admit Card 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card date and exam dates for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE) on its website - bpsc.bih.nic.in, against advertisement number 01/2019, 02/2019, 03/2019 and 04/2019. All candidates appearing in BPSC AE Exam can check the schedule below:

Advertisement Number Exam Date First Shift - 10 AM to 11 AM Second Shift - 11:30 AM to 11 AM Third Shift - 2 PM to 3 PM 01/2019 24 September 2021 General Hindi (Objective) General English (Objective) General Studies (Objective 25 September 2021 General Engineering Science (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper V (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper VI (Objective) 02/2019,03/2019 and 04/2019 27 September 2021 General Hindi (Objective) General English (Objective) General Studies (Objective 28 September 2021 General Engineering Science (Objective) Electrical Engineering - Paper V (Objective) Electrical Engineering - Paper VI (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper V (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper VI(Objective) Mechanical Engineering - Paper V (Objective) Mechanical Engineering - Paper VI (Objective)

BPSC AE Admit Card Link for 01/2019 will be available on 18 September 2021 while BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card for 02/2019,03/2019 and 04/2019 will be uploaded on 20 September 2021. The admit card will be uploaded on BPSC Online website i.e. onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.