BPSC AE Exam Date 2021 Released for Electrical/ Civil/Mechanical Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Detail Schedule Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released exam schedule for Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical)Posts on its website- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC AE Exam Date 2021 Download : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released short notice regarding the commencement of the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical)Posts. Commission has released the tentative exam schedule for the Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 01/2019), Assistant Engineer, Electrical (Advt. No. 02/2019), Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 03/2019) and Assistant Engineer, Mechanical (Advt. No. 04/2019) on its website.

All candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can check the detail exam schedule available on the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC AE Exam Date 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website of BPSC.

Process to Download: BPSC AE Exam Date 2021

Visit the official website of BPSC i.e- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject Section on the home page. Click on the link ‘Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 01/2019), Assistant Engineer, Electrical (Advt. No. 02/2019), Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 03/2019) and Assistant Engineer, Mechanical (Advt. No. 04/2019) Competitive Examinations’ flashing on the homepage. You will get the required PDF in a new window. Download BPSC AE 2021 Exam Date PDF and save it for future reference.

However you can download the BPSC AE Exam Date 2021 directly with the link given below.

According to the short notice released, BPSC will conduct the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Exam against the advertisement number 01/2019 on 12/13 March 2022.

The exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) against the advertisement number (02/03/04/2019) is tentatively scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 March 2022.

It is noted that earlier Commission had released the various posts for Assistant Engineer under Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 01/2019), Assistant Engineer, Electrical (Advt. No. 02/2019), Assistant Engineer, Civil (Advt. No. 03/2019) and Assistant Engineer, Mechanical (Advt. No. 04/2019) Competitive Examinations.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts should note that Commission will conduct the written exam for these posts in objective mode and it will release the detail programme in due course of time.