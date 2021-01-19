BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card to release soon @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Expected Admit Card Date and Other Posts

BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Prosecuting Officer recruitment exam against the advertisement number 01/2020. All such candidates applied for BPSC APO Recruitment 2021 will be able to download the call letter through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission will conduct the BPSC APO Prelims Exam 2021 on 7 February 2021 at 7 Districts of the exam centre. The candidates will be able to download the BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card prior 7 days to the commencement of the exam. The candidates will be able to download BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card once it is released on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Interview. The preliminary exam will be of objective multiple-choice questions. The exam will be bilingual. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The number of questions in each paper will be 100. Candidates should note that there will be 1/4th marks deducted for a wrong answer.

Around 533 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates will be access to download BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card through this article once released.

How and Where to Download BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on BPSC APOPrelims 2021 Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the Registration Number/Application Number, Date of Birth and click on submit button. BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card will be displayed. Download BPSC APOPrelims 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

BPSC APO Prelims 2021 Admit Card Download - to active soon