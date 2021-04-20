BPSC Auditor Exam Admit Card Postponed: Official Notice for Panchayati Raj Test 2021 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Auditor Admit Card 2021 Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam which is scheduled to be held on 25 April 2021 due to COVID - 19. Candidates would be able to download BPSC Auditor Admit Card after the release of BPSC Auditor New Exam Date. Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in for latest updates.

BPSC Auditor Exam Postponed Notice

BPSC Auditor Admit Card Link - Postponed

BPSC Auditor Admit Card Notice

The candidates can check the exam pattern, selection criteria and other details here

BPSC Auditor Pre Exam Pattern

There will be objective type questions on:

Subject Number of Marks Time General Studies 150 2 hour

BPSC Auditor Mains Exam

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam or written exam which has 3 compulsory subjects and one optional of 1000 marks.

BPSC Auditor Interview

The interview will be conducted for 120 marks for the cqandidates who qualify in both exams.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had published the notification filling up 126 vacancies of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) in Panchayati Raj Department.

BPSC Exam Date Notice