BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Date 2023 Released: Get Direct Link to Download PDF Notice

BPSC Drug Inspector 2023 Exam Date Out: Know here the Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Date For Drug Inspector. Get official notice here.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Date 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the Exam Date for BPSC Drug Inspector 2023 Exam. The candidates who have to appear for BPSC Drug Inspector 2023 can know the Exam Date here and get Official notice here. The Exam Date notice of Drug Inspector can also downloaded from the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at-https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Date 2023: Overview

Events Details Name Of Exam BPSC Drug Inspector Exam 2023 Recruiting Body Bihar Public Service Commission Tentative Dates Of Exam 17 to 20 June 2023 No. of Vacancies 55 Mode Of Exam Written Objective Test

How to Download Notice for BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Date 2023

Candidates can download the BPSC Drug Inspector 2023 Exam Date Notice by following the steps given below

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the Notification section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “ Exam Date for the post of Drug Inspector”

Step 4: After clicking the link a PDF of Notice will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can also download the Exam Date Notice from the direct link given below.

Download the BPSC Drug Inspector 2023 Exam Date PDF

This year there are a total of 55 vacancies announced in Drug Inspector recruitment, the notification for which was released in 2022, the last date to apply was 16 December 2022. Now the BPSC has released the Drug Inspector Exam Dates. The exam will be held at centers across state in various batches. The details of examination venue and batch timings will be released in the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep tracking the website for Admit Card related updates.